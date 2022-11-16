Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic enters COVID-19 protocols, ruled out for Wednesday game

Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has entered the league's health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of Denver's game against New York on Wednesday.

The Nuggets made the announcement Tuesday night on their league-mandated injury report.

Jokic becomes the 10th player to enter the protocols this season. Players are not required to undergo regular testing this season, but there are certain situations where they must be checked for COVID-19.