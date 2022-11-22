Colorado politicians have promoted anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policies — from local school boards to Congress — that escalate violence, experts and advocates say

As condolences from across the country flowed in for victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, some were sternly rejected by members of the queer community.

Both Rep. Lauren Boebert and former gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl posted on Twitter that they would pray for everyone affected by Sunday’s mass shooting. LGBTQ people and allies promptly called out the two Republicans for transphobic and homophobic remarks they made while in office and on the campaign trail.

While it is still not clear what motivated the alleged shooter, the attack comes during a tense time among LGBTQ communities. The basic validity of transgender identity was heavily debated during the 2022 election, where transphobic campaign ads were sent to mailboxes and broadcast on television and radio stations.

“I would say I'm definitely nervous,” Burlie Gooch, who identifies as pansexual, said at the memorial outside Club Q. “I need to be careful and watch my surroundings, but it's not gonna stop me from wanting to live.”

Despite their messages of support in the shooting’s aftermath, experts and advocacy organizations say fear tactics and laws promoted by Boebert, Ganahl and other public figures have led to harassment and violence aimed at queer communities.

“They are the reason why these folks are so emboldened to harm our community, and they need to do some searching on the inside as to why they think it's okay to stand on the back of others for their own political success,” Nadine Bridges, executive director of LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit One Colorado, said.

During a Tuesday morning interview, Boebert told KOA, a commercial radio station in Denver, that it was “disgusting to try to blame” the attack on her. She then double-downed on the exact type of rhetoric Bridges and other advocates have criticized.

“What I've criticized is the sexualization of our children. And I've criticized men dressing up as caricatures of women and taking what is rightfully a woman’s, whether that be a position in the workforce, whether that is an award or a trophy or a medal that a girl has worked her entire life to practice … then a mediocre male athlete comes in and completely dominates her and takes what was rightfully hers,” she said.

Bridges said she’s seen a lot of anti-queer vitriol targeted at schools and their administrators

Schools have become a battleground for LGBTQ advocates and their opponents.

“I have attended many school board meetings where there has been just vile vitriol towards the community,” Bridges said. “[I’ve also been] attending public comment for State Board of Education meetings, where we hear some of the same hate speech towards the transgender non-binary and gender expansive community members.”

While campaigning this year, both Boebert and Ganahl made claims that furries, a subculture of people who create alter egos in the form of animal characters, are present in Colorado’s schools. Ganahl went as far as saying some school officials had put litter boxes in bathrooms to accommodate students.

“It’s kids identifying as cats, and it’s actually a real thing. It’s just the trend happening in high schools and middle schools, where they don’t talk. They’re mutes,” Ganahl told CPR News in September.

The unsubstantiated claims may have helped fuel a viral TikTok trend that saw students place litter boxes in bathrooms themselves as a prank.

Some parents latched onto Ganahl’s claim, complaining to schools and districts who have denied there is a widespread problem involving furries. Experts and advocates say the claims are a form of veiled homophobia.

Recent discussions around identity and queerness have also impacted public school curricula. Conservative school board members at the state and local levels have argued that proposed social studies standards, which mandate the inclusion of minorities and other marginalized groups, including LGBTQ communities, is child indoctrination.

A committee that reported to the state Board of Education initially opted to remove requirements that teachers reference LGBTQ issues in classes below the fourth grade.

“The problem with the LGBTQ issues are not inclusion or exclusion, but whether the discussion of sex in its various forms is appropriate for kindergartners,” board vice-chair Steve Durham said in April.

Other board members pushed back, saying including perspectives from disadvantaged groups isn’t sexual in nature. The board eventually voted along party lines to approve changes to the curriculum, but the final draft restored references to marginalized groups, including LGBTQ perspectives, to all grade levels. It will go into effect next year.