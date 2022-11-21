Here are the Club Q vigils across Colorado this week that you can attend

A wave of grief has spread around the state after the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs this weekend.

More than a dozen vigils and gatherings are already planned this week to mourn those killed and to help others heal. Participants can offer prayers, reflect, share their feelings or sit in silence at some events. At others, there will be songs, letter writing, poster making or other activities. Several have virtual options.



Here’s a list of events as of late Monday afternoon. This is not necessarily a complete list.

Monday, Nov. 21

Colorado Springs

UCCS Healing Circle

Candlelight Vigil (bring a candle)

UCCS Mountain Lion Statue

5 p.m.



First Congregational Church

Community Vigil

20 E. St. Vrain St.

5 p.m.



Acacia Park

Community Vigil

115 East Platte Ave.

5-7 p.m.



Parasol Patrol at Fritzy’s

Vigil and Open Mic

103 Wahsatch Ave.

6 p.m.



Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Prayer, Song and Silence

601 N. Tejon

6 p.m.

Vista Grande Community Church

Club Q Community Grief and Mourning

5460 Union Blvd. (and online)

7 p.m.

St. Micheal’s Episcopal Church

Prayer Vigil and Mass Shooting Litany

7400 Tudor Road

7 p.m.

Colorado Springs Police Department

Community Services Expo

UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center

3650 N. Nevada Ave.

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Denver

GRACe

BE Together Letters to our Family

888 E. 50th Ave

6 - 9 p.m.

Tracks Denver at Reelworks

Candlelight Vigil with Interfaith Alliance of Colorado

3500 Walnut St.

7 p.m.

Longmont

OASOS and Out Boulder County

LGTBQ youth and ally community space to come together

515 Coffman St. (Saint Vrain Hub)

5-7 p.m.

Loveland

NoCo SafeSpace LGBTQIA+

Vigil and Speakers in Solidarity with TDOR and ClubQ

500 E. 3rd St.

5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Boulder

Queer Asterisk

Support group in-person and online

100 Arapahoe Ave. #9

6-7:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police Department

Community Services Expo

UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center

3650 North Nevada Avenue

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police Department

Community Services Expo

UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center

3650 North Nevada Avenue

8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Denver

Colorado State Capitol

Candlelight Vigil for Club Q (bring candles)

200 E. Colfax Ave.

5:30 p.m.

Estes Park

Estes Park United Methodist Church

Vigil

1509 Fish Hatchery Road

4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Colorado Springs

Dragonfly Landing Family Services

Create posters to take to ClubQ in support

3225 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. Ste 101

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Denver

Bread and Roses Legal Center

Drag Queen Story Hour Fundraiser for Survivors

525 Santa Fe Dr.

5-8 p.m.