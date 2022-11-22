Lauren Boebert defends her past anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans tweets during KOA radio interview in wake of Club Q shooting

In the wake of the shooting at the LBGTQ Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rep. Lauren Boebert is defending her past anti-LGBTQ and anti-transgender tweets.

Boebert said it was “disgusting” to blame her for what happened or say she “had bad rhetoric about the LGBT community,” during an interview with KOA’s Ross Kaminsky on Tuesday.

“That is completely false. I have never had bad rhetoric towards anyone and their personal preference as an adult,” she told Kaminsky. “What I've criticized is the sexualization of our children. And I've criticized men dressing up as caricatures of women.”

The far-right congresswoman has come under fire several times before for her behavior and rhetoric while in Congress, from heckling President Biden during the 2022 State of the Union to making anti-Muslim comments about a fellow congress member.

Several Democrats, such as New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seized on Boebert’s past remarks for playing “a major role in elevating anti-LGBTQ+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies.”

Colorado’s first openly transgender lawmaker, state Rep. Brianna Titone, also tweeted that Boebert helped create the atmosphere for the attack.

“You spreading tropes and insults contributed to the hatred for us,” she wrote.