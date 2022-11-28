New for 2022! Feliz Navidad

Join CPR Classical for a Christmas adventure through Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico, Puerto Rico and more in “Feliz Navidad,” hosted by Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez, co-host of CPR's podcast "Music Blocks."

Christmas is a big deal in many Latin American countries, which gives us a wealth of Latin American Christmas music to enjoy on CPR Classical this season. In “Feliz Navidad,” hear mariachi, Afro-Cuban music and salsa, and learn the stories behind beloved Latin American Christmas music.

Not only will you hear Latin American versions of familiar Christmas tunes like "Jingle Bells" and Tchaikovsky’s "Waltz of the Flowers," but listen for musical traditions from across the region — like “El Burrito de Belén.”

2022 Airings:

November 29, 11 a.m.

December 8, 3 p.m.

December 14, 9 a.m.

December 17, 6 p.m.

December 19, 4 p.m.

December 23, 2 p.m.

And treat yourself to more holiday cheer with "The Sound of the Season" from CPR Classical - check out other holiday programs airing soon.