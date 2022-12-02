A night of drag: Fundraiser for Club Q staff focuses on love and the strength of community

"We will not let hate win and we will not be defeated."

That's the message the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ community is clinging to following the deadly shooting at Club Q earlier this month. That's also the message celebrated at a drag show Thursday meant to raise money for the staff and performers at the nightclub, all of whom have been out of work since the shooting.

Tiara Latrice Kelley works as a producer at Club Q and was also one of the organizers of the show. She said that in addition to helping with immediate financial needs, she wanted the show to hopefully raise people's spirits.

Abigail Beckman/KRCC News Tiara Latrice Kelley stands on stage while her nephew looks on during "An Evening of Just Love," a fundraiser for the staff and employees of Club Q. Kelley is a producer at Club Q on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. A photo of Kelly Loving, who was killed in the shooting, is behind them.

"In times like this, we come together. We party. We have a good time. We enjoy good shows and, in this instance, we're raising money to help out the people who lost their jobs," Kelley said.

The show included lively performances by a handful of drag queens donning heels, gowns, and dramatic makeup in a display of gender expression. It also had high-energy dancing and singing along with more solemn moments.

Drag queen Autumn Quinn, a performer and Club Q staff member, broke down in tears during her act. The audience responded with a standing ovation while "I Hope You Dance" by country singer LeAnn Womack continued to play.

"This hits like home to us," said Neema Bahrami.