US Navy sailor Thomas James hospitalized after Club Q shooting

The U.S. Navy confirmed on Tuesday that Thomas James, an information systems technician second class, was hospitalized “in stable condition” after the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Navy officials did not disclose further details of how James was injured, but a press release said they “remain hopeful (James) will make a full recovery.”

Someone named Thomas James helped to stop the shooter in the attack, according to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez. But it is unclear whether that is the same individual as the injured Navy sailor.