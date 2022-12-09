Baby Hick: Senator John Hickenlooper and wife welcome baby via surrogate

There’s a new member of the Hickenlooper family.

Sen. John Hickenlooper and his wife, Robin Pringle Hickenlooper, have a baby boy. Jack Hickenlooler was born Thursday via surrogate.

In a letter to friends, the family said the 10lb 15oz baby was “practically perfect.”

“It’s been a long journey. One that many parents understand. It took a combination of love, miracles, and determination. But here we are. Cuddling this amazing little baby boy,” the letter said.

“Everyone is happy and healthy,” a Hickenlooper spokesperson told CPR News.

The couple have been married since 2016. This is the first child for Robin, 44. Hickenlooper, 70, has a son, Teddy, 20, from a previous marriage with Denver author and journalist Helen Thorpe.

Hickenlooper, who was not present at the U.S. Capitol this week, plans to take some paternity leave. The Senate is due to wrap up its work by December 21, but that could get extended. Hickenlooper will miss votes in this time, but would likely be back to participate in a tight vote.

One place Hickenlooper will be able to bring Jack, if he so chooses, will be the Senate floor. The chamber changed its rules to allow a child under the age of 1 on the floor after Sen. Tammy Duckworth gave birth to her second daughter in 2018.