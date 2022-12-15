There may have been ‘about 10 schools’ assimilating Indigenous children in Colorado

Norton said the 10 include three Front Range schools where Indigenous youth were sent under federal contracts. She identified two of them as the Boys Industrial School in Golden, and the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind in Colorado Springs. At the latter school, which still operates today, the researchers found at least four Ute children were sent there in 1893-1894. The Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind did not immediately make someone available to comment on the finding Thursday.

Previously, a federal investigation released in May 2022 had identified five Indian boarding schools total in Colorado, with four located in the western part of the state and one in Denver. While the federal inventory focused on institutions that did overnight boarding, History Colorado is accounting for “day schools” that “were often used as boarding schools for out-of-state or out-of-area students.”

With regard to the three Front Range locations she noted Thursday, Norton said, “We're not sure how the lived experience at those schools may have been different for Native youth than at the more traditional style boarding school, as the Front Range schools were not specifically established for Native youth.” But their existence expands tribal members’ and Coloradans’ understanding of the breadth of the treatment of Indigenous families by white people who were in charge.

Norton told Indian Affairs commissioners that the revelations come from a week that she and seven other researchers spent at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. at the end of November. They are focusing their archival research on the period 1880-1920 because those are the primary years that the boarding schools operated in Colorado.

In addition to archival research, this fall, History Colorado consulted with tribes remotely and in person, including representatives from the Ute Mountain Ute, Southern Ute, Tohono O’odham, and the San Carlos Apache.

Ute Mountain Ute Chairman Manuel Heart participated in the consultations about the Fort Lewis site near Durango. In an interview in November after the visit, he said walking the grounds raised questions for him about potential grave sites there, as have been found in other boarding school locations in Canada and the U.S. Heart hopes the consultations and records research will reveal more about who was forced into the schools.

“I'm assuming there'll be Navajo, there might be some Pueblo, Hopi maybe, maybe Zuni. For sure the Ute tribes. Apaches could be going there. We don't really know until we look at some of the records,” he said.

Heart is hopeful the investigation will help the tribes who were affected to reclaim some of their culture that their ancestors were forced to suppress a century ago. He said the boarding school era, “took away our language and our culture,” adding, “today we look at how we can revitalize and bring back all of these things that were taken away from us.”

Asked if he’s satisfied with the pace and scope of History Colorado’s investigation, Heart said, “at least the process is in place, a consultation process… and eventually families can feel that they have recognition of family members that went to these boarding schools.”

History Colorado also guided physical examinations of the boarding school site at Fort Lewis this fall, and the information they collected is still being processed.

In October and November, a drone collected LIDAR data and infrared images.