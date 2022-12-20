Nearly $200 million in Colorado projects included in Congressional omnibus bill

By Caitlyn Kim
· Today, 3:33 pm
20220809-COLORADO-DEMOCRATS-HICKENLOOPER20220809-COLORADO-DEMOCRATS-HICKENLOOPERHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Democratic U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper, left, and Michael Bennet, at City Park in Denver, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at an event to draw attention to passage in Congress of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Included in the $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which Congress hopes to pass by the end of the week in order to avert a shutdown, is $178 million for Colorado projects.

All of Colorado’s Democratic members of Congress submitted requests for what’s called community project funding (if you’re in the House) or congressionally directed spending (if you’re in the Senate), but more commonly known as earmarks. 

Sen. John Hickenlooper had more than 90 requests fulfilled. Sen. Michael Bennet had more than 80. U.S. Representatives were limited to 15 requests each, but Rep. Jason Crow saw all 15 of his honored. Reps. Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse each got 14 through, and outgoing Rep. Ed Perlmutter had 12 approved. 

Colorado’s GOP House members, Reps. Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, once again chose not to utilize earmarks, unlike many of their Republican colleagues. They have argued it’s a process ripe for corruption or unnecessary government spending, in spite of guardrails Congress put in place to prevent corruption when both chambers brought back earmarks.

For their part, Colorado’s Democrats argue earmarks are an important way for local communities to have their voices heard.

“Coloradans know best what their communities need,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “These projects are examples of how everyone wins when Washington listens to the needs of the people we serve.”

Bennet added it’s a way for Colorado and Washington, D.C. to be better partners. “From upgrading water infrastructure to increasing access to affordable housing to investing in minority-owned businesses, these projects will help meet the needs of Coloradans and continue our work of building an economy that works for everyone and every community,” he said in a statement.

The projects range in size and scope, from $86,000 for a crime and accident scene scanner for Pueblo and $317,000 for body cameras for the Rifle police department, to $4 million for RTD’s Central Corridor Rail Replacement and $4 million to help the Coalition for the Homeless purchase an abandoned hotel in Denver.

“These projects will make more housing and health care services available in some of our most underserved communities. And while they alone will not solve all the issues facing our community, these projects will provide critical assistance to so many in our area who desperately need help,” DeGette said in a statement. 

The budget bill contains wins for both sides of the aisle, including increased defense spending; additional funding for Ukraine; a boost in SNAP, formerly known as food stamps; $515 million for the PILT (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) Program that supports counties with a lot of federal land; and $14 million for a Fire Station Support Building at Fort Carson.

The bill will also contain a provision banning TikTok on government phones, a measure that Buck had championed in the House, and provisions for the Afghan special immigrant visa program that Crow pushed for. The program will be extended for a year and issue an additional 4,000 visas. Additionally, lawmakers agreed to include the Electoral Count Reform Act in the must-pass bill.

Hickenlooper and Neguse also saw their bill to protect four threatened and endangered fish in the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins included in the government spending bill.

Other bills Colorado legislators hoped to get included did not make the cut, however, such as Perlmutter’s bill to give cannabis companies access to financial services, the expanded Child Tax Credit, and a last-minute push to increase visas and provide a pathway for citizenship to farm workers.

Bennet said he’s not giving up on the expanded Child Tax Credit. He said he will continue to oppose tax cuts for corporations if an expanded CTC is not also considered. And he added he’ll push to get the H-2A farm worker reforms passed in the next session.

“Congress has a responsibility to save our family farms and ranches, fix our broken immigration system, secure our nation’s food supply, and lower costs for American families. We cannot let politics stop us from taking action,” he said in a statement.

The budget was supposed to be passed by the end of September, but top appropriators could not agree on a topline number and it was also delayed by the midterm elections. 

The text of the bill was released in the early hours of Tuesday. The Senate could pass it as soon as Wednesday, with the House coming back to vote on the bill.

2023 Congressional Spending Colorado Earmarks

AgencyAccountProjectRecipientAmountHouse RequestorSenate Requestor
DOTTranist Infrastructure GrantsTransfort Maintenance Facility Upgrades and repairsFort Collins$1,500,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOTTranist Infrastructure GrantsCentral Corridor Rail ReplacementRTD$4,000,000DeGetteBennet and Hickenlooper
DOTHighway Infrastructure ProgramsPetersen Space Fore Base North Gate Access and Safety Improvements$500,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOTHighway Infrastructure ProgramsCity of Fort Collins Intersection Improvement$1,870,000Neguse
DOTHighway Infrastructure ProgramsTown of Granby Highway 40 Trail Connection$1,325,000NeguseBennet and Hickenlooper
DOTHighway Infrastructure ProgramsEagle County Government Eagle Valley Trail$2,000,000NeguseBennet and Hickenlooper
DOTHighway Infrastructure ProgramsPeaks to Plains Trail$400,000PerlmutterBennet and Hickenlooper
DOTHighway Infrastructure ProgramsWadsworth Blvd Phase 2City of Wheat Ridge$4,000,000PerlmutterBennet and Hickenlooper
DOTHighway Infrastructure Programs62nd Ave and Vasquez Intersection$4,000,000PerlmutterHickenlooper
DOTHighway Infrastructure ProgramsFederal Parkway Multimodal Improvements$3,000,000PerlmutterHickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundLas Bodegas Community Center RenovationsLatino Cultural Arts Center$2,500,000Bennet
HUDCommunity Development FundDr. Felix Gilbert King's Crossing Affordable HousingRestoration Christians Ministires$3,000,000Bennet
HUDCommunity Development FundCleo Parker Campus ExpansionNew Dance Theatre Inc. dba Cleo Parker Robinson Dance$1,000,000Bennet
HUDCommunity Development FundThe Village on San Juan DevelopmentCASA of the 7th Judicial District$2,500,000Bennet
HUDCommunity Development FundCare and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado - Delivery TrucksCare and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado$1,050,000Bennet
HUDCommunity Development FundArchway Communities Park Hill Campus RehabilitationArchway Housing & Services Inct$3,000,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundAffordable Housing Modular FactoryCity of Boulder Dept of HHS$506,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundMile High United Way United for Families Childcare CenterMile High United Way$1,500,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundClifton Community Campus - Early Childhood Education Training Center Community HallMesa County$2,500,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundUte Mountain Ute Tribe - Rodeo Drive Multi-Family Housing DevelopmentUte Mountain Ute Tribe$2,500,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundYWCA of Pueblo Childcare Center DevelopmentYWCA of Pueblo$1,500,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundI-70 Remnant Parcels for Community RestorationHabitat for Humanity of Metro Denver$1,550,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundThe Source Renovation and Expansion for Youth Experiencing HomelessnessTGTHR Boulder$1,200,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundWapiti Commons Affordable Homeownership DevelopmentHabitita for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley$1,200,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundChild Advocacy Center Construction for the Pikes Peak RegionChildren's Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region Inc$360,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundWest End Housing & Blight Remediation ProjectWest End Economic Devleopment Corporation$900,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundHope Springs High Impact Innovative Affordable Housing Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity$2,557,000Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundProvidence at the Heights (PATH) ProjectSecond Chance Center$340,000Crow
HUDCommunity Development FundFood Bank Vehicles ProjectFood Bank of the Rockies$650,000Crow
HUDCommunity Development FundMartin Luther King Jr. Library Improvement ProjectsCity of Aurora$2,500,000CrowBennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundThe Roots - a Community Hub for Newcomers in ColoradoProjects Worthmore$4,000,000Crow Bennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundColorado Freedom Memorial CenterColorado Freedom Memorial Foundation$1,500,000CrowHickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundTri-Cities Ready to Work ProgramCity of Littleton$1,500,000CrowHickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundVeterans Memorial AmphitheaterAdams County$750,000Crow and PerlmutterBennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundAlameda AveWarren Village Inc$4,000,000DeGette
HUDCommunity Development FundVilla ParkHabitat for Humanity of Metro Denver$1,000,000DeGette
HUDCommunity Development FundFood Bank of the RockiesFood Bank of the Rockies$1,200,000DeGette
HUDCommunity Development FundWe Don't WasteWedontwaste Inc dba We Don't Waste$750,000DeGette
HUDCommunity Development Fund16th St. Mall ReconstructionCity and County of Denver$750,000DeGette
HUDCommunity Development FundNest NeighborhoodsCity and County of Denver$2,000,000DeGette
HUDCommunity Development FundClarion Inn HotelColorado Coalition for the Homeless$4,000,000DeGetteBennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundServicios de La RazaLa Raza Services Inc$2,000,000DeGetteBennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundDenver Public LibraryCity and County of Denver$750,000DeGetteBennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundMothershipUrban Peak$413,940DeGetteBennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundVeterans Community Project Transitional HousingVeterans Community Project$650,000Neguse
HUDCommunity Development FundSummit County Child Care CenterSummit County Government$750,000NeguseBennet and Hickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundTown of Empire Water InfrastructureTown of Empire$4,000,000NeguseHickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundLyons Emergency & AssistanceLyons Emergency & Assistance Fund (LEAF)$575,000NeguseHickenlooper
HUDCommunity Development FundFood Bank Donation FacilitiesFood Bank of the Rockies$600,000Perlmutter
HUDCommunity Development FundGlobal Energy Park Educational WalkwaysState of Colorado$4,000,000PerlmutterHickenlooper
Air Forcemilitary constructionCemetery Expansion: Unspecified Minor ConstructionUS Air Force Academy$3,400,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
Department of LaborEmployment and Training AdministrationFor career pathways programs including the purchase of equipmentCareerWise Colorado$1,500,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
Department of LaborEmployment and Training AdministrationFor workforce and reentry programCenter for Employment Opportunities Inc$330,000Hickenlooper
Department of LaborEmployment and Training AdministrationFor workforce training and supportive servicesColorado Building and Construction Trades Council$500,000Perlmutter
Department of LaborEmployment and Training AdministrationFor purchase of simulation equipment for the nursing programMorgan Community College$274,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
Department of LaborEmployment and Training AdministrationFor a career pathways programBanner Health Foundation$717,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationFor facilities and equipmentAurora Community Mental Health Center$2,000,000CrowBennet and Hickenlooper
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationFor facilities and equipmentCherry Creek School District$1,500,000CrowHickenlooper
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationFor facilities and equipmentDenver Health and Hospital Authority$2,200,000DeGetteBennet and Hickenlooper
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationFor facilities and equipmentInner City Health Center$2,820,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationFor facilities and equipmentInner City Health Center$183,486DeGette
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationFor facilities and equipmentTennyson Center for Children$1,000,000DeGette
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationFor facilities and equipmentLoveland Fire Rescue Authority$500,000Neguse
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationFor facilities and equipmentNational Jewish Health $6,075,000Bennet
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationFor facilities and equipmentMarillacHealth$2,500,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationFor facilities and equipmentLa Plata County$1,825,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationFor facilities and equipmentVail Health $2,705,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
HHSHealth Resources and Services AdministrationTo support a rural health programDelta County Ambulance District$233,000Hickenlooper
HHSSubstance Use and Mental Health Services AdministrationTo enhance access to mental health care services including trainingChildren's Hospital Colorado$668,313CrowBennet and Hickenlooper
HHSSubstance Use and Mental Health Services AdministrationFor mental health and behavioral health services including mobile crisis responseMontezuma County$361,000Hickenlooper
HHSSubstance Use and Mental Health Services AdministrationFor mental and behavioral health services and treatment including technologyDouglas County and Castle Rock$629,970Crow
Department of EducationElementary and Secondary EducationFor after-school and summer programmingBoys and Girls Club of Metro Denver$549,372Perlmutter
Department of EducationElementary and Secondary EducationFor after-school programsBoys and Girls Club of Metro Denver$1,212,062Crow
Department of EducationHigher EducationFor nursing workforce education degree programFort Lewis College$1,300,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
Department of EducationHigher EducationFor a rural public health certificate program including student project supportUniversity of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center$783,580CrowBennet and Hickenlooper
Department of EducationHigher EducationFor an injury and violence prevention center including scholarshipsUniversity of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center$460,584CrowBennet and Hickenlooper
USDA - Rural DevelopmentRural Housing ServiceLincoln Community Critical Access HospitalLincoln Community Hospital$3,000,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
USDA - Rural DevelopmentRural Housing ServiceHaxtun Health Main Street ClinicHaxtun Hospital District$2,000,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOCNIST-ConstructionUniversity of Colorado Boulder JILAUniversity of Colorado Boulder$2,000,000Neguse
DOCNIST-STRSSolidified Natural Gas: Methane Emission Capture and ConversionColorado School of Mines$1,150,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOJCOPS TechIn-Car and Body-Worn CamerasCity of Rifle$317,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOJCOPS TechDelta Dispatch System UpgradeDelta County$500,000Hickenlooper
DOJCOPS TechBoulder County Sheriff Long Range Accoustical Devise Siren SystemBoulder County Sheriff's Office and Office of Disaster Management$1,080,000Neguse
DOJOJP-ByrneCommunity-Based Violence Intervention ProgramCity and County of Denver$799,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOJOJP-ByrneDenver District Attorney's Office Human Trafficking Unit ProjectCity and County of Denver$178,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOJOJP-ByrneDenver Sheriff's Department Housing navigation programCity and County of Denver$750,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOJOJP-ByrneMedicated-Assisted Treatment ExpansionCity and County of Denver$1,650,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOJOJP-ByrneNight Moves Youth Violence PreventionCity and County of Denver$350,000Bennet and Hickenloper
DOJOJP-ByrneSubstance Use Navigator ProgramCity and County of Denver$187,000Bennet and Hickenlopper
DOJOJP-ByrnePueblo Crime and Accident Scene ScannerCity of Pueblo$86,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOJOJP-ByrneCrime and Accident Scene ScannerCity of Thornton$102,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOJOJP-ByrneRapid DNA InstrumentCity of Thornton$171,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOJOJP-ByrneAccess to Justice Initiatives for Rural ColoradoColorado Access to Justice Commission$627,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
DOJOJP-ByrneEquipment for Rio Blance County Law Enforcement Training CenterRio Blanco County$350,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
Department of EnergyEnergy ProjectsClean Energy for Facilities ProjectsCity of Northglenn$800,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
Department of EnergyEnergy ProjectsCraig Energy Center Feasibility StudyTri-State Generation and Transmission Inc$200,000PerlmutterBennet and Hickenlooper
Department of EnergyEnergy ProjectsDenver and Arapahoe Disposal Site Renewable Natural GasCity and County of Denver$150,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
Department of EnergyEnergy ProjectsEl Paso County LED Retrofit Energy Efficiency ProjectEl Paso County$445,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
Department of EnergyEnergy ProjectsGreen Hydrogen Laboratory EquipmentColorado School of Mines$3,000,000PerlmutterHickenlooper
Department of EnergyEnergy ProjectsLower Willow Creek Micro-Hydro Electric Generation ProjectsCity of Creede$425,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
Department of EnergyEnergy ProjectsPinewood Springs Energy resiliency microgridPoudre Valley Rural Electric Association$425,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
Small Business AdministrationSalaries and ExpensesThe Colorado African Small Business Accelerator ProgramAfrican Chamber of Commerce Colorado$1,260,000Bennet
Small Business AdministrationSalaries and ExpensesBlack Economic OpportunityAYA Foundation$145,000Bennet
Small Business AdministrationSalaries and ExpensesEconomic Development for Black CommunitiesBlack Business Initiative$800,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
Small Business AdministrationSalaries and ExpensesThe Morgan County Block Commissary KitchenMorgan County Diversification Foundation Inc$257,000Hickenlooper
Small Business AdministrationSalaries and ExpensesEl Alba Cooperative Commissary KitchenEl Alba Cooperative $150,000Hickenlooper
Small Business AdministrationSalaries and ExpensesFort Lewis College Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship programmingFort Lewis College$401,000Hickenlooper
Small Business AdministrationSalaries and ExpensesCommunity Kitchen Small Business IncubatorCraig Chamber of Commerce$500,000Hickenlooper
Small Business AdministrationSalaries and ExpensesCommunity Incubator KitchenThe Farm Collaborative$966,000Hickenlooper
Small Business AdministrationSalaries and ExpensesSustainable Mobile OfficeThe Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder CO$250,000NeguseBennet and Hickenlooper
FEMAFederal Assistance - EOCChaffee County North End Public Safety ComplexChaffe County Government$1,000,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
FEMAFederal Assistance - EOCMonte Vista Emergency Disaster ResourcesCity of Monte Vista$828,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
FEMAFederal Assistance - EOCJefferson County Emergency Operations Center RelocationJefferson County Sheriff's Office$480,000Bennet
FEMAFederal Assistance - PDMTown of Estes Park Wildfire MitigationTown of Estes Park$785,937NeguseHickenlooper
EPASTAG-Drinking Water State Revolving FundFor Raw Water StorageCO Beulah Water Works District $380,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
EPASTAG-Drinking Water State Revolving FundFor Wastewater Treatment Plant Lagoon Upgrade and Collection SystemTown of Naturita $1,250,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
EPASTAG-Drinking Water State Revolving FundFor North Delta Water Line ReplacementCity of Delta$380,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
EPASTAG-Drinking Water State Revolving FundFor a Drinking Water Infrastructure ProjectCity of Trinidad$1,149,000Hickenlooper
EPASTAG-Drinking Water State Revolving FundFor a Regional Consolidation ProjectTown of Cheraw$1,625,000Hickenlooper
EPASTAG-Drinking Water State Revolving FundFor Granular Activated Carbon System at Water Treatment PlantTown of Superior$1,280,000Hickenlooper
EPASTAG-Drinking Water State Revolving FundFor a Waterline Replacement ProgramCity of Aurora$2,800,000CrowBennet and Hickenlooper
EPASTAG-Drinking Water State Revolving FundFor a Water Treatment PlantTown of Minturn$2,000,000NeguseBennet
EPASTAG-Drinking Water State Revolving FundFor Water Treatment Plant ImprovementsCity of Northglenn$2,329,600PerlmutterHickenlooper
EPASTAG-Clean Water State Revolving FundFor wastewater Sewer Lagoon Rehab projectTown of La Jara$600,000Bennet
EPASTAG-Clean Water State Revolving FundFor Wastewater Treatment Plant Town of De Beque$1,246,000Bennet and Hickenlooper
EPASTAG-Clean Water State Revolving FundFor a water infrastructure projectTown of Wellington$608,000NeguseHickenlooper
Forest ServiceState and Private Forestry-Forest Resource Information and analysisFor creating resilient forests in ColoradoColorado State Forest Service$3,464,000Bennet

