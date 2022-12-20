Nearly $200 million in Colorado projects included in Congressional omnibus bill
Included in the $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which Congress hopes to pass by the end of the week in order to avert a shutdown, is $178 million for Colorado projects.
All of Colorado’s Democratic members of Congress submitted requests for what’s called community project funding (if you’re in the House) or congressionally directed spending (if you’re in the Senate), but more commonly known as earmarks.
Sen. John Hickenlooper had more than 90 requests fulfilled. Sen. Michael Bennet had more than 80. U.S. Representatives were limited to 15 requests each, but Rep. Jason Crow saw all 15 of his honored. Reps. Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse each got 14 through, and outgoing Rep. Ed Perlmutter had 12 approved.
Colorado’s GOP House members, Reps. Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, once again chose not to utilize earmarks, unlike many of their Republican colleagues. They have argued it’s a process ripe for corruption or unnecessary government spending, in spite of guardrails Congress put in place to prevent corruption when both chambers brought back earmarks.
For their part, Colorado’s Democrats argue earmarks are an important way for local communities to have their voices heard.
“Coloradans know best what their communities need,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “These projects are examples of how everyone wins when Washington listens to the needs of the people we serve.”
Bennet added it’s a way for Colorado and Washington, D.C. to be better partners. “From upgrading water infrastructure to increasing access to affordable housing to investing in minority-owned businesses, these projects will help meet the needs of Coloradans and continue our work of building an economy that works for everyone and every community,” he said in a statement.
The projects range in size and scope, from $86,000 for a crime and accident scene scanner for Pueblo and $317,000 for body cameras for the Rifle police department, to $4 million for RTD’s Central Corridor Rail Replacement and $4 million to help the Coalition for the Homeless purchase an abandoned hotel in Denver.
“These projects will make more housing and health care services available in some of our most underserved communities. And while they alone will not solve all the issues facing our community, these projects will provide critical assistance to so many in our area who desperately need help,” DeGette said in a statement.
The budget bill contains wins for both sides of the aisle, including increased defense spending; additional funding for Ukraine; a boost in SNAP, formerly known as food stamps; $515 million for the PILT (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) Program that supports counties with a lot of federal land; and $14 million for a Fire Station Support Building at Fort Carson.
The bill will also contain a provision banning TikTok on government phones, a measure that Buck had championed in the House, and provisions for the Afghan special immigrant visa program that Crow pushed for. The program will be extended for a year and issue an additional 4,000 visas. Additionally, lawmakers agreed to include the Electoral Count Reform Act in the must-pass bill.
Hickenlooper and Neguse also saw their bill to protect four threatened and endangered fish in the Upper Colorado and San Juan River Basins included in the government spending bill.
Other bills Colorado legislators hoped to get included did not make the cut, however, such as Perlmutter’s bill to give cannabis companies access to financial services, the expanded Child Tax Credit, and a last-minute push to increase visas and provide a pathway for citizenship to farm workers.
Bennet said he’s not giving up on the expanded Child Tax Credit. He said he will continue to oppose tax cuts for corporations if an expanded CTC is not also considered. And he added he’ll push to get the H-2A farm worker reforms passed in the next session.
“Congress has a responsibility to save our family farms and ranches, fix our broken immigration system, secure our nation’s food supply, and lower costs for American families. We cannot let politics stop us from taking action,” he said in a statement.
The budget was supposed to be passed by the end of September, but top appropriators could not agree on a topline number and it was also delayed by the midterm elections.
The text of the bill was released in the early hours of Tuesday. The Senate could pass it as soon as Wednesday, with the House coming back to vote on the bill.
2023 Congressional Spending Colorado Earmarks
|Agency
|Account
|Project
|Recipient
|Amount
|House Requestor
|Senate Requestor
|DOT
|Tranist Infrastructure Grants
|Transfort Maintenance Facility Upgrades and repairs
|Fort Collins
|$1,500,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOT
|Tranist Infrastructure Grants
|Central Corridor Rail Replacement
|RTD
|$4,000,000
|DeGette
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOT
|Highway Infrastructure Programs
|Petersen Space Fore Base North Gate Access and Safety Improvements
|$500,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOT
|Highway Infrastructure Programs
|City of Fort Collins Intersection Improvement
|$1,870,000
|Neguse
|DOT
|Highway Infrastructure Programs
|Town of Granby Highway 40 Trail Connection
|$1,325,000
|Neguse
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOT
|Highway Infrastructure Programs
|Eagle County Government Eagle Valley Trail
|$2,000,000
|Neguse
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOT
|Highway Infrastructure Programs
|Peaks to Plains Trail
|$400,000
|Perlmutter
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOT
|Highway Infrastructure Programs
|Wadsworth Blvd Phase 2
|City of Wheat Ridge
|$4,000,000
|Perlmutter
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOT
|Highway Infrastructure Programs
|62nd Ave and Vasquez Intersection
|$4,000,000
|Perlmutter
|Hickenlooper
|DOT
|Highway Infrastructure Programs
|Federal Parkway Multimodal Improvements
|$3,000,000
|Perlmutter
|Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Las Bodegas Community Center Renovations
|Latino Cultural Arts Center
|$2,500,000
|Bennet
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Dr. Felix Gilbert King's Crossing Affordable Housing
|Restoration Christians Ministires
|$3,000,000
|Bennet
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Cleo Parker Campus Expansion
|New Dance Theatre Inc. dba Cleo Parker Robinson Dance
|$1,000,000
|Bennet
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|The Village on San Juan Development
|CASA of the 7th Judicial District
|$2,500,000
|Bennet
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado - Delivery Trucks
|Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado
|$1,050,000
|Bennet
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Archway Communities Park Hill Campus Rehabilitation
|Archway Housing & Services Inct
|$3,000,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Affordable Housing Modular Factory
|City of Boulder Dept of HHS
|$506,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Mile High United Way United for Families Childcare Center
|Mile High United Way
|$1,500,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Clifton Community Campus - Early Childhood Education Training Center Community Hall
|Mesa County
|$2,500,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Ute Mountain Ute Tribe - Rodeo Drive Multi-Family Housing Development
|Ute Mountain Ute Tribe
|$2,500,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|YWCA of Pueblo Childcare Center Development
|YWCA of Pueblo
|$1,500,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|I-70 Remnant Parcels for Community Restoration
|Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver
|$1,550,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|The Source Renovation and Expansion for Youth Experiencing Homelessness
|TGTHR Boulder
|$1,200,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Wapiti Commons Affordable Homeownership Development
|Habitita for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley
|$1,200,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Child Advocacy Center Construction for the Pikes Peak Region
|Children's Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region Inc
|$360,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|West End Housing & Blight Remediation Project
|West End Economic Devleopment Corporation
|$900,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Hope Springs High Impact Innovative Affordable Housing
|Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity
|$2,557,000
|Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Providence at the Heights (PATH) Project
|Second Chance Center
|$340,000
|Crow
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Food Bank Vehicles Project
|Food Bank of the Rockies
|$650,000
|Crow
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Martin Luther King Jr. Library Improvement Projects
|City of Aurora
|$2,500,000
|Crow
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|The Roots - a Community Hub for Newcomers in Colorado
|Projects Worthmore
|$4,000,000
|Crow
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Colorado Freedom Memorial Center
|Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation
|$1,500,000
|Crow
|Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Tri-Cities Ready to Work Program
|City of Littleton
|$1,500,000
|Crow
|Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Veterans Memorial Amphitheater
|Adams County
|$750,000
|Crow and Perlmutter
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Alameda Ave
|Warren Village Inc
|$4,000,000
|DeGette
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Villa Park
|Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver
|$1,000,000
|DeGette
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Food Bank of the Rockies
|Food Bank of the Rockies
|$1,200,000
|DeGette
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|We Don't Waste
|Wedontwaste Inc dba We Don't Waste
|$750,000
|DeGette
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|16th St. Mall Reconstruction
|City and County of Denver
|$750,000
|DeGette
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Nest Neighborhoods
|City and County of Denver
|$2,000,000
|DeGette
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Clarion Inn Hotel
|Colorado Coalition for the Homeless
|$4,000,000
|DeGette
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Servicios de La Raza
|La Raza Services Inc
|$2,000,000
|DeGette
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Denver Public Library
|City and County of Denver
|$750,000
|DeGette
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Mothership
|Urban Peak
|$413,940
|DeGette
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Veterans Community Project Transitional Housing
|Veterans Community Project
|$650,000
|Neguse
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Summit County Child Care Center
|Summit County Government
|$750,000
|Neguse
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Town of Empire Water Infrastructure
|Town of Empire
|$4,000,000
|Neguse
|Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Lyons Emergency & Assistance
|Lyons Emergency & Assistance Fund (LEAF)
|$575,000
|Neguse
|Hickenlooper
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Food Bank Donation Facilities
|Food Bank of the Rockies
|$600,000
|Perlmutter
|HUD
|Community Development Fund
|Global Energy Park Educational Walkways
|State of Colorado
|$4,000,000
|Perlmutter
|Hickenlooper
|Air Force
|military construction
|Cemetery Expansion: Unspecified Minor Construction
|US Air Force Academy
|$3,400,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Department of Labor
|Employment and Training Administration
|For career pathways programs including the purchase of equipment
|CareerWise Colorado
|$1,500,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Department of Labor
|Employment and Training Administration
|For workforce and reentry program
|Center for Employment Opportunities Inc
|$330,000
|Hickenlooper
|Department of Labor
|Employment and Training Administration
|For workforce training and supportive services
|Colorado Building and Construction Trades Council
|$500,000
|Perlmutter
|Department of Labor
|Employment and Training Administration
|For purchase of simulation equipment for the nursing program
|Morgan Community College
|$274,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Department of Labor
|Employment and Training Administration
|For a career pathways program
|Banner Health Foundation
|$717,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|For facilities and equipment
|Aurora Community Mental Health Center
|$2,000,000
|Crow
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|For facilities and equipment
|Cherry Creek School District
|$1,500,000
|Crow
|Hickenlooper
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|For facilities and equipment
|Denver Health and Hospital Authority
|$2,200,000
|DeGette
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|For facilities and equipment
|Inner City Health Center
|$2,820,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|For facilities and equipment
|Inner City Health Center
|$183,486
|DeGette
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|For facilities and equipment
|Tennyson Center for Children
|$1,000,000
|DeGette
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|For facilities and equipment
|Loveland Fire Rescue Authority
|$500,000
|Neguse
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|For facilities and equipment
|National Jewish Health
|$6,075,000
|Bennet
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|For facilities and equipment
|MarillacHealth
|$2,500,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|For facilities and equipment
|La Plata County
|$1,825,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|For facilities and equipment
|Vail Health
|$2,705,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HHS
|Health Resources and Services Administration
|To support a rural health program
|Delta County Ambulance District
|$233,000
|Hickenlooper
|HHS
|Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration
|To enhance access to mental health care services including training
|Children's Hospital Colorado
|$668,313
|Crow
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|HHS
|Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration
|For mental health and behavioral health services including mobile crisis response
|Montezuma County
|$361,000
|Hickenlooper
|HHS
|Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration
|For mental and behavioral health services and treatment including technology
|Douglas County and Castle Rock
|$629,970
|Crow
|Department of Education
|Elementary and Secondary Education
|For after-school and summer programming
|Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver
|$549,372
|Perlmutter
|Department of Education
|Elementary and Secondary Education
|For after-school programs
|Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver
|$1,212,062
|Crow
|Department of Education
|Higher Education
|For nursing workforce education degree program
|Fort Lewis College
|$1,300,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Department of Education
|Higher Education
|For a rural public health certificate program including student project support
|University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center
|$783,580
|Crow
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Department of Education
|Higher Education
|For an injury and violence prevention center including scholarships
|University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center
|$460,584
|Crow
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|USDA - Rural Development
|Rural Housing Service
|Lincoln Community Critical Access Hospital
|Lincoln Community Hospital
|$3,000,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|USDA - Rural Development
|Rural Housing Service
|Haxtun Health Main Street Clinic
|Haxtun Hospital District
|$2,000,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOC
|NIST-Construction
|University of Colorado Boulder JILA
|University of Colorado Boulder
|$2,000,000
|Neguse
|DOC
|NIST-STRS
|Solidified Natural Gas: Methane Emission Capture and Conversion
|Colorado School of Mines
|$1,150,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOJ
|COPS Tech
|In-Car and Body-Worn Cameras
|City of Rifle
|$317,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOJ
|COPS Tech
|Delta Dispatch System Upgrade
|Delta County
|$500,000
|Hickenlooper
|DOJ
|COPS Tech
|Boulder County Sheriff Long Range Accoustical Devise Siren System
|Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Office of Disaster Management
|$1,080,000
|Neguse
|DOJ
|OJP-Byrne
|Community-Based Violence Intervention Program
|City and County of Denver
|$799,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOJ
|OJP-Byrne
|Denver District Attorney's Office Human Trafficking Unit Project
|City and County of Denver
|$178,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOJ
|OJP-Byrne
|Denver Sheriff's Department Housing navigation program
|City and County of Denver
|$750,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOJ
|OJP-Byrne
|Medicated-Assisted Treatment Expansion
|City and County of Denver
|$1,650,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOJ
|OJP-Byrne
|Night Moves Youth Violence Prevention
|City and County of Denver
|$350,000
|Bennet and Hickenloper
|DOJ
|OJP-Byrne
|Substance Use Navigator Program
|City and County of Denver
|$187,000
|Bennet and Hickenlopper
|DOJ
|OJP-Byrne
|Pueblo Crime and Accident Scene Scanner
|City of Pueblo
|$86,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOJ
|OJP-Byrne
|Crime and Accident Scene Scanner
|City of Thornton
|$102,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOJ
|OJP-Byrne
|Rapid DNA Instrument
|City of Thornton
|$171,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOJ
|OJP-Byrne
|Access to Justice Initiatives for Rural Colorado
|Colorado Access to Justice Commission
|$627,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|DOJ
|OJP-Byrne
|Equipment for Rio Blance County Law Enforcement Training Center
|Rio Blanco County
|$350,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Department of Energy
|Energy Projects
|Clean Energy for Facilities Projects
|City of Northglenn
|$800,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Department of Energy
|Energy Projects
|Craig Energy Center Feasibility Study
|Tri-State Generation and Transmission Inc
|$200,000
|Perlmutter
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Department of Energy
|Energy Projects
|Denver and Arapahoe Disposal Site Renewable Natural Gas
|City and County of Denver
|$150,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Department of Energy
|Energy Projects
|El Paso County LED Retrofit Energy Efficiency Project
|El Paso County
|$445,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Department of Energy
|Energy Projects
|Green Hydrogen Laboratory Equipment
|Colorado School of Mines
|$3,000,000
|Perlmutter
|Hickenlooper
|Department of Energy
|Energy Projects
|Lower Willow Creek Micro-Hydro Electric Generation Projects
|City of Creede
|$425,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Department of Energy
|Energy Projects
|Pinewood Springs Energy resiliency microgrid
|Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association
|$425,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Small Business Administration
|Salaries and Expenses
|The Colorado African Small Business Accelerator Program
|African Chamber of Commerce Colorado
|$1,260,000
|Bennet
|Small Business Administration
|Salaries and Expenses
|Black Economic Opportunity
|AYA Foundation
|$145,000
|Bennet
|Small Business Administration
|Salaries and Expenses
|Economic Development for Black Communities
|Black Business Initiative
|$800,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|Small Business Administration
|Salaries and Expenses
|The Morgan County Block Commissary Kitchen
|Morgan County Diversification Foundation Inc
|$257,000
|Hickenlooper
|Small Business Administration
|Salaries and Expenses
|El Alba Cooperative Commissary Kitchen
|El Alba Cooperative
|$150,000
|Hickenlooper
|Small Business Administration
|Salaries and Expenses
|Fort Lewis College Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship programming
|Fort Lewis College
|$401,000
|Hickenlooper
|Small Business Administration
|Salaries and Expenses
|Community Kitchen Small Business Incubator
|Craig Chamber of Commerce
|$500,000
|Hickenlooper
|Small Business Administration
|Salaries and Expenses
|Community Incubator Kitchen
|The Farm Collaborative
|$966,000
|Hickenlooper
|Small Business Administration
|Salaries and Expenses
|Sustainable Mobile Office
|The Latino Chamber of Commerce of Boulder CO
|$250,000
|Neguse
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|FEMA
|Federal Assistance - EOC
|Chaffee County North End Public Safety Complex
|Chaffe County Government
|$1,000,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|FEMA
|Federal Assistance - EOC
|Monte Vista Emergency Disaster Resources
|City of Monte Vista
|$828,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|FEMA
|Federal Assistance - EOC
|Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center Relocation
|Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
|$480,000
|Bennet
|FEMA
|Federal Assistance - PDM
|Town of Estes Park Wildfire Mitigation
|Town of Estes Park
|$785,937
|Neguse
|Hickenlooper
|EPA
|STAG-Drinking Water State Revolving Fund
|For Raw Water Storage
|CO Beulah Water Works District
|$380,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|EPA
|STAG-Drinking Water State Revolving Fund
|For Wastewater Treatment Plant Lagoon Upgrade and Collection System
|Town of Naturita
|$1,250,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|EPA
|STAG-Drinking Water State Revolving Fund
|For North Delta Water Line Replacement
|City of Delta
|$380,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|EPA
|STAG-Drinking Water State Revolving Fund
|For a Drinking Water Infrastructure Project
|City of Trinidad
|$1,149,000
|Hickenlooper
|EPA
|STAG-Drinking Water State Revolving Fund
|For a Regional Consolidation Project
|Town of Cheraw
|$1,625,000
|Hickenlooper
|EPA
|STAG-Drinking Water State Revolving Fund
|For Granular Activated Carbon System at Water Treatment Plant
|Town of Superior
|$1,280,000
|Hickenlooper
|EPA
|STAG-Drinking Water State Revolving Fund
|For a Waterline Replacement Program
|City of Aurora
|$2,800,000
|Crow
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|EPA
|STAG-Drinking Water State Revolving Fund
|For a Water Treatment Plant
|Town of Minturn
|$2,000,000
|Neguse
|Bennet
|EPA
|STAG-Drinking Water State Revolving Fund
|For Water Treatment Plant Improvements
|City of Northglenn
|$2,329,600
|Perlmutter
|Hickenlooper
|EPA
|STAG-Clean Water State Revolving Fund
|For wastewater Sewer Lagoon Rehab project
|Town of La Jara
|$600,000
|Bennet
|EPA
|STAG-Clean Water State Revolving Fund
|For Wastewater Treatment Plant
|Town of De Beque
|$1,246,000
|Bennet and Hickenlooper
|EPA
|STAG-Clean Water State Revolving Fund
|For a water infrastructure project
|Town of Wellington
|$608,000
|Neguse
|Hickenlooper
|Forest Service
|State and Private Forestry-Forest Resource Information and analysis
|For creating resilient forests in Colorado
|Colorado State Forest Service
|$3,464,000
|Bennet
