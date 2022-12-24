Flight cancellations at DIA drop as temperatures warm, roads still icy

Denver International Airport is seeing flight cancellations drop heading into the Christmas weekend.

As of 12:17 p.m. Saturday, FlightAware.com reports 189 canceled flights and 401 delayed flights at DIA. More are expected. There were 527 canceled flights and another 1000 delayed flights on Friday. The website also says there are 19 canceled flights and 10 more are expected to be delayed Sunday.

Many of the flights have been impacted by the freezing temperatures over the past two days. Temperatures at DIA reached a low of -24 degrees and a -7 degrees with a windchill of -40 degrees on Thursday. It’s the coldest airport temperature since 1990.

The National Weather Service in Boulder expects temperatures to be warmer along the Front Range Saturday and Sunday. Highs of 48 degrees are expected for Denver and 46 degrees at DIA. The Christmas Day forecast for Denver is mostly sunny, with a high near 55. DIA expects to see a high of 51.

Icy and snow packed roads continue across the state. That’s according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT reported that the right southbound lane of I-225 was closed due to a crash between Exit 7 near Mississippi Avenue and Exit 5 near Iliff Avenue that occurred around 11:08 a.m. It was reopened at 12:30 p.m.

Drivers need to be aware that the Passenger Traction Law is in effect. Vehicles with four-wheel drive (4WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) must have 3/16” tread depth, tires with mud and snow designation and 3/16” tread depth, winter tires with 3/16” tread depth, tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer and 3/16” tread depth, or Chains or an approved alternative traction device.

Before going out for the holiday, check the following links for weather forecasts, road conditions, and other travel information:

COtrip - For road conditions throughout the state.

National Weather Service Forecast Office Boulder - For weather forecasts throughout the state (Mostly along the Front Range.

Denver International Airport - Flight Statuses for flight at DIA