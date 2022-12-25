Colorado Springs police find snow-covered dead homeless man

Officers in Colorado Springs found the dead body of a person who appeared to be homeless during this week’s winter storm, as subzero temperatures and snow descended upon the region, police said.

The 42-year-old man's body was discovered outside near the Citadel Mall at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the Gazette reported. Snow had accumulated on his possessions, leading officers to believe he may have been there for some time.

Shortly after, police responded to another call nearby about an unresponsive man at a homeless camp. The man was taken to a hospital. He was alive and under emergency care when the officers left the hospital, the Gazette reported.