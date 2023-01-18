Interview: Here’s why so many migrants have come to Colorado, and what the next steps could be

Denver has helped 4,332 migrants who have arrived since early December, according to the city.

People continue to make treacherous journeys across the border in search of work and safety. Their arrivals in Colorado’s capital are part of a years-long negotiation about what to do as more people come from places experiencing political upheaval, climate-fueled natural disasters, and violence.

Denver has expended significant resources to welcome people: The city has converted rec centers to shelters and paid city staff to assist people instead of doing their normal jobs. Colorado has spent its own resources to help get some migrants to other U.S. cities where they say they have friends and family, or the prospect of housing or jobs.

Dara Lind, who recently started as a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council and previously covered immigration for ProPublica and Vox, spoke with Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner about the circumstances that explain the influx of people in Denver, and what can be done to resolve the situation.

This is an edited transcript of their interview.

Ryan Warner: Why did people start arriving by the hundreds in Denver in December?

Dara Lind: What we've seen over the course of 2022 was the latest in a series of ongoing cycles of bottleneck in how people are processed at the border. What that has led to over the course of the year was the succession of people who were getting released from federal custody in border cities that didn't necessarily have the space to house them, weren't necessarily where the migrants themselves wanted to go, getting bused, either on buses that Texas governor Greg Abbott was sending last year, or through nonprofits to larger cities that could be transit hubs where they might be able to find work or might be able to get to their destination more easily. So Denver ended up as kind of a latecomer to a series of cities, including New York, D.C. and Philadelphia, that could, in theory, be both welcoming and better able to help people than, say, a smaller city like El Paso or Eagle Pass, Texas, that were just getting busloads upon busloads of people crossing.

Warner: So this is a processing issue? Is it also a question of simply more migrants arriving at the border?

Lind: Yes. And not only more people arriving, but it matters where they arrive from. Since March 2020, the US has had an order in effect, known as Title 42, that ostensibly says anyone entering the country without authorization is a COVID risk, and so can be expelled without the chance to ask for asylum. The problem is you can't just expel them; there has to be another country that accepts them. And while a few countries have been willing to let people get “expelled” all the way back home, in most cases, it's a question of whether the government of Mexico is willing to take people who aren't Mexicans under this Title 42 order. So most of the people who have been getting released into the U.S. have been either people who the Biden administration, for humanitarian reasons, doesn't want to subject to Title 42, such as children and families, or people from countries that Mexico was not accepting back.



Over the course of last year, we saw a very large increase in the number of Venezuelans coming in, as well as Cubans and Haitians – people Mexico wasn't accepting. Now the Biden administration prevailed on Mexico, and it announced a couple of weeks ago that they were now going to be able to expel some 30,000 people of those nationalities every month back to Mexico under Title 42, which, in theory solves the immediate problem of this group of people that couldn't be subjected to this order.