Boulder Starbucks unionizes as other Colorado stores struggle to secure first contracts

Other locations in Colorado Springs, Denver and Greeley have followed suit. But none have successfully secured their first wage and working condition contracts yet. One store in Breckenridge held a vote, but did not approve forming a union.

Plans to start contract negotiations have been start-and-stop. Starbucks has blamed the union for insisting on using hybrid meeting software as opposed to fully in-person negotiations, which the company says is required by law.

“Starbucks has come to the table time-after-time to bargain in good faith only to be met with Workers United representatives who insist on broadcasting the sessions to sometimes unidentified individuals not present at the bargaining table,” the company said in a statement online about bargaining efforts in Colorado and other stores across the country.

“These delay tactics fly in the face of union campaign promises to our partners and are not what we believe our partners expect or deserve,” the company said.

The delays have left employees in organized stores working without a contract. Workers say managers have cracked down on wardrobe and food prep policies in the meantime and fired workers over what the union calls minor infractions.

The company abruptly closed one union shop in Colorado Springs in October several days prior to a scheduled bargaining date. Starbucks blamed the closure on public safety concerns around the location.

In November, workers from at least three Colorado Starbucks stores walked off the job to protest stalled contract negotiations. The action temporarily shut down several stores, but it didn’t produce new bargaining dates.

It did boost morale among workers, said Len Harris, a union organizer and former Starbucks shift supervisor in Superior.

“It was very successful,” Harris said. “I think (the company) is coming to find that people are a lot more resilient and they’re really starting to throw punches.”

Shortly after the strike in November, Harris, who helped organize her shop, was let go. A manager told her that it was due to counting money in the store’s safe at the wrong time of day.

“I had no previous write-ups. I had no previous infractions,” she said.

Harris is now appealing the termination through an internal process at the company and through the National Labor Relations Board, she said. Meanwhile, she’s staying in touch with her store’s union members, who have all been transferred to other non-union stores due to a temporary closure.