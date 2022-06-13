Denver Starbucks becomes 7th Colorado store to unionize

The Starbucks location at East Third Avenue and Columbine Street in Cherry Creek voted 8-5 in favor of unionizing in their National Labor Relations Board election Monday.

The shop is now the fourth store in Denver and the seventh in the state to unionize.

It's part of a statewide and national trend of baristas and coffee shops, particularly Starbucks locations, pushing toward collective bargaining to negotiate better wages, more work hours and safer work environments.

“I’m glad we have this opportunity to have a seat at the table because I do love my job and love working at Starbucks," Al Reisinger, a worker at the location, said in a statement released by Starbucks Workers United.

"I’m glad we finally have an opportunity to better our experience.”

Workers at the store and other recently unionized shops have accused Starbucks of thwarting organizing efforts through intimidation and firings.

“Although the process has been a little scary with retaliation, I knew with the support of our partners and the bond we all have, we’d push through," shift supervisor and organizer Nataly Marquez-Martinez said.

Starbucks has denied the allegations.

This is a developing story.

