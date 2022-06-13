Denver Starbucks becomes 7th Colorado store to unionize
The Starbucks location at East Third Avenue and Columbine Street in Cherry Creek voted 8-5 in favor of unionizing in their National Labor Relations Board election Monday.
The shop is now the fourth store in Denver and the seventh in the state to unionize.
It's part of a statewide and national trend of baristas and coffee shops, particularly Starbucks locations, pushing toward collective bargaining to negotiate better wages, more work hours and safer work environments.
“I’m glad we have this opportunity to have a seat at the table because I do love my job and love working at Starbucks," Al Reisinger, a worker at the location, said in a statement released by Starbucks Workers United.
"I’m glad we finally have an opportunity to better our experience.”
Workers at the store and other recently unionized shops have accused Starbucks of thwarting organizing efforts through intimidation and firings.
“Although the process has been a little scary with retaliation, I knew with the support of our partners and the bond we all have, we’d push through," shift supervisor and organizer Nataly Marquez-Martinez said.
Starbucks has denied the allegations.
This is a developing story.
Read our latest coverage on the Starbucks labor disputes:
- Another Colorado Springs Starbucks votes to unionize as Denver workers raise alarm over recent firings
- Baristas in Superior win Colorado’s first Starbucks union election
- Baristas in Superior begin voting in state’s first Starbucks union election
- Workers at 3 more Colorado Starbucks vote to unionize amid national organizing wave
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!