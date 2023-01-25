Who and what you can expect on your Colorado Springs municipal ballot in April

The Colorado Springs municipal election is slated for April 4, 2023, and there are three races on the ballot.

Voters will elect a new mayor, as current mayor John Suthers is unable to run again due to term limits. Voters will also elect three new at-large council members and one councilor to represent District 3, which covers southwest Colorado Springs and part of downtown.

Those looking to run for office had until Monday, Jan. 23 to turn in nominating petitions. Potential candidates have until Friday, Jan. 27 to rectify any deficiencies in their petitions. That's also the date to formally withdraw their candidacies.

Mayor



Current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is unable to run again due to term limits, which means the city will see its third new mayor since voters enacted a strong-mayor form of government in 2010. Candidates who have qualified for the April 4, 2023 ballot have turned in at least 100 verified signatures of registered voters. They are as follows, in order as they appear on the Colorado Springs city website:

Sallie Clark

Andrew Dalby

Darryl Glenn

Longinos Gonzalez, Jr.

Lawrence Martinez

Jim Miller

Blessing "Yemi" Mobolade

Kallan Reece Rodebaugh

Tom Strand

Johnathan Tiegen

Wayne Williams

Should no candidate receive the majority of votes, a run-off election between the top two candidates will take place in May.

At-Large City Council Members

Voters in Colorado Springs will elect three at-large city council members, all of whom will be new faces to council. Candidates who have qualified for the April 4, 2023 ballot have turned in at least 100 verified signatures of registered voters. They are as follows, in order as they appear on the Colorado Springs city website:

Glenn Carlson

Lynette Crow-Iverson

Chineta Davis

Katherine Gayle

Jane Northrup Glenn

Jay Inman

Jaymen Johnson

Gorden Klingenschmitt

David Leinweber

Roland Rainey, Jr.

Brian Risley

Colorado Springs District 3

Colorado Springs' District 3 covers the southwest part of the city and parts of downtown. The candidate elected will serve an unexpired 2-year term. Candidates who have qualified for the April 4, 2023 ballot have turned in at least 50 verified signatures of registered voters in the district. They are as follows, in order as they appear on the Colorado Springs city website:

Scott Hiller

Michelle Renee Talarico

Referred ballot measure

Colorado Springs City Council referred a measure to the ballot aimed at extending the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax. The extension would be for 20 years and not increase the tax. It would modify the use of the tax to allow revenue to be used for maintenance of trails and open spaces. It also says a minimum of 75 percent of funds in the open space category would be used for the acquisition of open space.

