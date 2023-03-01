RTD wants to ban riding trains and buses all day. So we rode for 20 hours and talked to people who do that.

The Regional Transportation District’s board will decide this summer whether to ban passengers from riding its buses and trains “indefinitely.”

The proposal is part of a larger planned update to the agency’s passenger code of conduct aimed at curbing behaviors that make commuters feel unsafe.

But as RTD drafted new updates to its passenger rules this time, it did so privately. The new changes were made public in a January Denverite article, and quickly criticized by advocates like the Denver Streets Partnership, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

With that in mind, we rode RTD’s system for about 20 hours on a cold, snowy day last week to meet people who’d be directly impacted. To keep things simple, we asked people only about the proposed ban that “particularly troubled” the coalition: riding indefinitely. Here’s what we saw and heard.

