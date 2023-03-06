LGBTQ Youth Organization reopening Colorado Springs community center following threats, security upgrades

Smith said the organization has continued to offer off-site and virtual drop-in services, things they have had in place since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Inside Out Youth Services still offers free therapy to youth and families, as well. The community center, though, is something Smith said is vital to offering support.

"For some of our young people, they're never going to be accepted at home and they're never gonna be accepted at school. So having this one space where they're accepted without question, without judgment can literally save their lives," Smith said.

The community center will open in phases throughout the month of March, with careful attention to what is shared publicly. The physical address has been removed from Inside Out's website. So too has a section featuring the organization's staff, volunteers and contact information.

"Some of our staff have individually received threats," Smith said, noting the number of threats has diminished in recent months. "We're confident that it's mostly blown over, but the national attention after [Club} Q definitely brought some negative attention to our staff and our organization as well."

Inside Out Youth Services is partnering with several community organizations to assess the needs of the Pikes Peak region's LGBTQ+ community. A confidential, online survey is available to those 18+ through March 15. The survey was not developed in response to the Club Q shooting, but is aimed at helping figure out how best to serve LGBTQIA2+ in the future.

