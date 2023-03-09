Colorado advocates want to send schools a message: It’s never OK to hit a kid

Colorado would ban corporal punishment by schools and day care centers, if a bill proposed by two Democratic legislators becomes law.

The state is one of 22 states that allows corporal punishment in education.

It’s not clear how often it’s used —the state doesn’t collect that data and federal student discipline records show no Colorado cases —but advocates for children with disabilities say they hear from parents who see bruises on their children’s arms, legs, and even faces.

The bill to ban it has the support of disability and mental health advocacy groups that want the state to send a clear message that it’s never OK to hit a child.

“Most people are surprised we still allow it,” said state Sen. Rhonda Fields, an Aurora Democrat who is co-sponsoring the bill. “It’s not the right message we want to send to administrators and schools.”

The bill is also sponsored by state Rep. Regina English, a Colorado Springs Democrat.

House Bill 1191 would prohibit an employee or volunteer from using corporal punishment on a child in a public school, a state-licensed child care center, a family child care home, or a specialized group facility. The bill defines corporal punishment as “the willful infliction of, or willfully causing the infliction of, physical pain on a child.”

The bill would require school districts and the Department of Early Childhood to prohibit the practice.