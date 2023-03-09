Denver’s cryptocurrency conference banks on saving the tech’s tumbling reputation

For a lot of people, Denver’s National Western Complex means livestock and rodeos. But thousands of people from around the world recently converged there to talk about cryptocurrency.

“With those events, it'll smell like cows and horses. Now it smells like nerds and learning,” said Michael Perlin, an attendee at ETHDenver, a massive convention dedicated to the technology behind digital currencies like Bitcoin.

The event started in Denver in 2017, although this was the first time it was held at the giant event center on the city’s western edge.

Gov. Jared Polis is intent on putting Colorado at the forefront of the cryptocurrency craze, making the state a natural fit for such an event. Last year, Colorado became the first state to let people pay their taxes with cryptocurrencies.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News ETHDenver 2023 at the National Western Center, March 3, 2023.

So far, the plan hasn’t gotten much traction, with cryptocurrency accounting for just 11 payments worth about $20,000.

That’s not likely to change anytime soon. The world of cryptocurrencies has had a rough time lately. High-profile frauds and scams have a lot of people questioning the sector’s long-term viability. Meanwhile, the value of digital tokens has collapsed leading to huge losses for investors. On top of all that, most businesses still won’t accept cryptocurrency as payment.