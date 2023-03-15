New apartments and condos would have to make some parking EV-ready under a new bill

All new apartments and condos in Colorado that include parking would be required to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure under a bill recently introduced at the state Capitol.

The requirement would also extend to multifamily residences undergoing “major renovations.”

“We want to make sure that our buildings support folks who have chosen a vehicle that runs on electricity,” said state Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, a prime sponsor. “Because we feel, at the end of the day, that's the future of transportation for the people of Colorado.”

Proponents point out that putting in the electrical infrastructure necessary to charge electric vehicles is far cheaper to do during construction than to add later in a retrofit.

The bill comes after Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a similar piece of legislation last year over worries that it would increase construction costs and write “inflexible mandates” into law. But he’s signaled more openness to this year’s version.

“Our North Star has always been making sure that it saves people money, and there’s flexibility on the implementation as that technology changes over time,” Polis said at a press conference last week. “It’s my understanding that this [new] bill addresses that.”

The new bill does that by keeping the details of what must be built out of the law. Instead, it relies on EV charging standards for multifamily housing that are being developed now by the state’s energy code board and speeds up their implementation.