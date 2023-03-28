Why Gov. Polis’ ozone crackdown could spur a debate over new oil and gas permits

Colorado clean air advocates are rushing to finalize a yet-to-be-introduced bill to limit the oil and gas industry’s contribution to Front Range ozone pollution after Gov. Jared Polis directed his administration to tackle the same issue earlier this month.

At issue is whether the state can both improve air quality—and continue to permit new oil and gas drilling sites.

The governor’s plan calls for regulations to push companies toward new technologies, like using electricity to power fossil fuel extraction. In a letter sent earlier this month, he directed state agencies to pass rules to cut the industry’s emissions of a critical ozone ingredient—nitrogen oxides—30 percent by 2025 and 50 percent by 2050.

Meanwhile, lawmakers and environmental groups are drafting legislation to give air regulators more authority over the permitting process for new drilling operations. Supporters of the effort have argued the approach will help ensure the state does not greenlight projects that put the Front Range further out of compliance with the U.S. Clean Air Act.