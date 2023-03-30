Grassfires burning in Elbert and Park counties spur evacuations
Updated at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 30th, 2023.
Two separate grass fires are burning in Elbert and Park counties in Colorado.
In Elbert County, the town of Silma was evacuated Thursday afternoon as 700 acres are under threat. One building has burned.
By evening the Elizabeth Fire Department said the fire was 50 percent contained and lifted evacuation orders for Simla.
Residents who did evacuate were asked to go to the Elbert County Fairgrounds.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning along the Front Range due to strong winds and dry conditions.
The Park County fire has spread into Teller County
Evacuations are ongoing near Lake George in Park County.
The Teller County Sheriff Deputy PIO Lieutenant Wes Walter said the blaze is also burning near Wilson Lakes and Forest Glenn subdivisions.
More than 100 homes have been evacuated from the area.
No injuries or structural damage have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.
An emergency shelter has been set up at the Woodland Park Community Church in Woodland Park.
Park County Emergency Management says the fire was reported at 10:52 a.m. from a nearby resident.
An Air Quality Health Advisory for wild smoke is in effect for southeastern Park County and western Teller County. Residents were advised to leave the area.
