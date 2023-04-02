Colorado wildfires: Evacuation order lifted after fire ignites near Peterson Air Force Base

Updated 6:39 p.m., April 2, 2023

A small wildland fire in east Colorado Springs, just north of Peterson Air Force Base, forced the evacuation of several nearby homes Sunday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office put out a mandatory evacuation order at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday for homes within a 2-mile radius of the fire. The fire ignited Sunday afternoon in the area of Newt Road and Highway 24. Fire officials reported “heavy fuels involved” and warned of heavy smoke in the area.

However, those evacuation orders were lifted within an hour of being issued. Authorities say firefighters quickly responded to the fire, which has burnt about 10 acres and is about 25 percent contained.