Colorado Springs 2023 election results for mayor, city council and TOPS tax

Updated 11:13 p.m., April 4. Votes are still being tallied.

There are 12 candidates running for Colorado Springs mayor, 11 candidates vying for three at-large council seats and two candidates vying for a District 3 council seat.

If no mayoral candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright in the April 4 election, the city will hold a run-off election between the top two candidates on May 16.

A local ballot issue is also asking voters to decide whether or not to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks sales tax another 20 years.