Colorado Springs 2023 election results for mayor, city council and TOPS tax
Updated 11:13 p.m., April 4. Votes are still being tallied.
There are 12 candidates running for Colorado Springs mayor, 11 candidates vying for three at-large council seats and two candidates vying for a District 3 council seat.
If no mayoral candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright in the April 4 election, the city will hold a run-off election between the top two candidates on May 16.
A local ballot issue is also asking voters to decide whether or not to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks sales tax another 20 years.
During this election, ballots were only accepted by mail or in a drop box. Voters had until 7 p.m. to return their ballots at a 24/7 box. They had until March 28 to mail them in.
Keep checking here for the latest updates. Last updated 11:13 p.m. Votes are still being tallied.
Colorado Springs Mayor results
- Sallie Clark: 18.45%
- Kallan Reece Rodebaugh: 1.03%
- Johnathan Tiegen: 4.66%
- Blessing "Yemi" Mobolade: 28.91%
- Christopher Mitchell: 1.12%
- Lawrence Martinez: 1.59%
- Longinos Gonzalez, Jr.: 7.86%
- Tom Strand: 2.51%
- Andrew Dalby: 4.31%
- Jim Miller: .83%
- Darryl Glenn: 8.66%
- Wayne Williams: 20.06%
Colorado Springs At-large City Council results
- Jaymen Johnson: 4.95%
- David Leinweber: 15.66%
- Lynette Crow-Iverson: 14.66%
- Katherine Gayle: 9.74%
- Brian Risley: 14.35%
- Roland Rainey, Jr.: 7.04%
- Glenn Carlson: 8.89%
- Jay Inman: 5.64%
- Chineta Davis: 6.18%
- Gordon Klingenschmitt: 7.68%
- Jane Northrup Glenn: 5.22%
Colorado Springs Council District 3 results
- Michelle Renee Talarico: 55.05%
- Scott Hiller: 44.95%
Ballot Issue 1 results
- Yes: 78.25%
- No: 21.75%
