Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Sallie Clark considering recount

Overseas and military ballots are not due into the clerk's office until Wednesday afternoon. Other ballots that may be missing signatures or have other issues could also be cured. The election will not be certified until Friday, April 14.

On Thursday, Clark told KRCC that she was waiting to see if those military and overseas ballots could make a difference, as well as waiting for clarification on recount rules. At the time, she said she would not ask for a recount if one was not automatically triggered.

An automatic recount would only occur if there is a difference of one-half of one percent between two candidates. A candidate could request a recount otherwise, but that candidate would be responsible for the costs.

A day later, Clark emailed a letter to the city clerk asking what the cost of a recount might be and what that process would look like.

As of the last results posted by the city, nearly 110,000 ballots were cast on Election Day, for a total voter turnout of 35.15 percent. Clark was among 12 candidates vying for a chance to become the city's next mayor.

