Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces Washington conservation head as next director
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s new director will be making a move from the Puget Sound to the Rocky Mountains.
Jeff Davis, who most recently worked as the Director of Conservation for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, was named as CPW’s new director Thursday by Governor Jared Polis. He’ll be leaving Washington after a 20-year career.
“Washington State faces similar issues as Colorado of balancing outdoor recreation and wildlife management, species introduction and other wildlife management and habitat issues,” Davis said in a statement. “But I look forward to engaging with all of the key stakeholders in Colorado and I’m excited to lead a new team and learn more of CPW’s challenges while building on their extensive successes.”
The agency Davis will oversee is responsible for Colorado’s 42 state parks and over 300 state wildlife areas. It issues hunting and fishing licenses, manages the wildlife, and conducts research to study and protect local ecosystems.
Davis' first day in charge will be May 1, according to CPW.
‘It feels like there’s a lot of death’: Near-record snowpack poses historic challenges to Northwest Colorado wildlife
CPW has been searching for a new director since November, when Dan Prenzlow, its former leader, retired after a three-year stint as the agency’s head.
Prenzlow’s retirement came while he was on administrative leave, stemming from an investigation into comments a Black employee considered racist. A third-party investigation into his tenure found he created an unhealthy workplace.
