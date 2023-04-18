Colorado’s top oil and gas regulators could get a new name, but the change wouldn’t only be skin deep

If the legislation wins approval, the panel would gain new authority over projects to drill for geothermal heat deep below the Earth's surface. It would also oversee any company planning to store natural gas underground and study the potential for similar hydrogen storage projects.

State Sen. Chris Hansen, a Denver Democrat and lead sponsor of the legislation, said the shift provides clarity for oil and gas companies with existing drilling expertise. Instead of exacerbating the climate crisis, those same techniques could assist in efforts to reduce emissions.

"That is certainly a possibility for some oil and gas firms. And we have a clear indication that some of those companies want to diversify their operations," Hansen said.

Drill, baby, drill — for underground heat.

Geothermal energy has gained the attention of the oil and gas industry in the last few years, which sees it as a way to shift its expertise and workforce to a far less carbon-intensive form of energy production.

A report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory suggests underground heat is a vastly underutilized resource. Most current projects are undertaken at rare places where geothermal energy rises close to the earth's surface. New technologies could allow for deeper drilling, opening up the possibility of generating zero-carbon electricity at far more places around the planet.

Those future power plants could provide a steady, on-demand source of electricity. Proponents of the technology say it offers an ideal complement for less consistent sources of renewable energy like wind and solar. A geothermal plant also takes up far less space than other low-carbon options, cutting the risk of land-use conflicts.