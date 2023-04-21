Colorado ozone bill passes its first vote after gutting tougher requirements for new pollution sources

A Colorado House committee approved a controversial air quality bill Thursday to help address dangerous concentrations of ground-level ozone pollution along the Front Range and in other parts of the state.

But the legislation only survived after sponsors gutted the core of the proposal.

The centerpiece was a plan to reform Colorado's process to approve new or modified sources of air pollution. The overhaul would have forced regulators to ensure projects — like oil and gas drilling pads or new factories — wouldn't put the state further out of compliance with federal clean air standards.

After fierce opposition from business groups and a cold reception from Gov. Jared Polis, sponsors scrapped those plans in favor of creating a committee to study the potential impacts and benefits of permitting reform.

State Rep. Jennifer Bacon, a Denver Democrat and a lead bill sponsor, said she hopes private companies don't walk away from the process. In the long term, she said, the state can't continue to put corporate profits above communities already suffering from poor air quality.

"I'm not mad at business. It is their job to make money," Bacon said. "It is our job to interact with industry to keep our neighbors and our communities safe."

Other parts of the legislation survived. The amended bill would require Colorado’s oil and gas regulators to define "cumulative impacts," a term used to refer to the combined effects of multiple pollution sources. It would also open the state's pollution enforcement process to greater public input.

Behind the debate is a repeated failure to improve air quality.

Earlier this week, the American Lung Association issued a new report ranking metro Denver as the sixth-worst polluted city in the U.S., up one spot from its 2022 report.

The Front Range hasn't managed to meet federal air quality standards for decades. As a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency declared a nine-county region from Fort Collins to Castle Rock a "severe" violator of the U.S. Clean Air Act last year, forcing the state to draft a new plan to bring the region into compliance.