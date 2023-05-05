Lawsuit against Colorado over how the state rejects mail-in ballots due to voter signatures allowed to continue

A Denver district judge has allowed a lawsuit to continue against Colorado’s Secretary of State over rejection of voter signatures on mail ballots.

The complaint, filed last December by a veterans rights group called Vet Voice Foundation, argues that Colorado’s vote-by-mail system unfairly disenfranchises voters when it rejects ballots because of a signature mismatch. It also alleges that Black and Hispanic signatures are rejected at significantly higher rates than for white voters.

That signature verification system is in an attempt to prevent fraud that almost never happens, according to the lawsuit. The advocacy group is seeking an injunction to stop the signature matching requirement.

The judge rejected an attempt by the Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, and her attorneys, to dismiss the lawsuit over the plaintiff’s lack of standing.