Where to sign up for emergency alerts in southeastern Colorado
As signs of spring spread across Colorado and more red flag warnings start cropping up, folks can sign up for wildfire safety alerts. Residents just need to share their contact information to get alerts automatically.
Each county has a way to send text or email messages about emergencies. Many locations, including El Paso and Teller counties use a system called Everbridge. But all the alert systems work in basically the same way.
Find your local service below:
Peak Alert
- El Paso County, including Colorado Springs
- Teller County
Rave Alert
- Pueblo County
- Pueblo (city)
- Pueblo West
San Luis Valley 911 Emergency Alert Program
- Alamosa County
- Conejos County
- Costilla County
- Mineral County
- Rio Grande County
- Saguache County
Bent Alerts
- Bent County
Swift 911
- Baca County
Chaffee County 911 Communications
- Chaffee County
Emergency Alert System
- Custer County
- Fremont County
Code Red
