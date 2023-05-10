Where to sign up for emergency alerts in southeastern Colorado

As signs of spring spread across Colorado and more red flag warnings start cropping up, folks can sign up for wildfire safety alerts. Residents just need to share their contact information to get alerts automatically.

Each county has a way to send text or email messages about emergencies. Many locations, including El Paso and Teller counties use a system called Everbridge. But all the alert systems work in basically the same way.

Find your local service below:

El Paso County, including Colorado Springs

Teller County

Alamosa County

Conejos County

Costilla County

Mineral County

Rio Grande County

Saguache County

Bent County

Baca County

Chaffee County

Custer County

Fremont County

Code Red