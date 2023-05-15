What you need to know about the Colorado Springs mayoral run-off election on Tuesday

Colorado Springs City Clerk Sarah Johnson said that because this is a separate election from the one in April, a new ballot must be cast for in order for it to count. All active, registered voters are eligible to vote again, regardless of whether they voted in the April election.

Ballots for this mayoral runoff election were mailed to every eligible, active voter living within Colorado Springs city limits in late April and were sent to the address listed on voter registration records.



There is no in-person voting for this election and the deadline has passed to send a ballot in by mail. To be counted, ballots must be placed in an official drop box by 7 p.m. on May 16.

Fast facts

Colorado Springs voters are choosing a new mayor in a run-off election between the top two finishers from the April election, Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade.

Election day is Tuesday, May 16.

Ballots will only be accepted in a 24/7 ballot drop-off box. It is too late to send a ballot in by mail. Click here to find a ballot drop-off box near you. If you have not yet received a ballot and believe you are an eligible voter within the city limits, contact the city clerk's office at (719) 385-5901, option 4. To register to vote or check your registration status, visit the Colorado Secretary of State's website. The deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed.

Residents with disabilities may cast their votes with the assistance of special equipment at the city clerk’s office, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 101, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

When will we know who wins?

According to the city clerk's office, unofficial results of the City Election will be posted on the city's website with initial unofficial results likely to be available by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. Additional updates to the unofficial results will be posted throughout the evening until all ballots have been counted.



KRCC will also make results available on our website.