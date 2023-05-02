WATCH: Colorado Springs mayoral runoff forum, presented by League of Women Voters, KRCC
Colorado Springs mayoral candidates Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade will take part in a forum presented in part by the League of Women Voters and KRCC today at 6 p.m.
Watch the streamed event above.
