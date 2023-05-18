Colorado weather: Flash flood warnings in Boulder, Weld and Larimer counties after severe thunderstorms
Thunderstorms are moving across the Front Range and into the Eastern Plains. Heavy rain is already hitting the Denver metro and northern Colorado.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Boulder County and parts of Weld County until 7 p.m.
Water on roads has made driving dangerous in Northern Colorado and Metro Denver. The Aurora Fire Department reported there were stalled cars due to flooding at I-70 and E470.
Larimer County was also under a Flash Flood Warning for multiple hours this afternoon as the region was hit by intense rain.
Officials warned of a life-threatening situation in and around the Cameron Peak burn scar and told people in the area to seek ground immediately.
