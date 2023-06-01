NBA Finals: What we’re seeing at Nuggets vs. Heat Game 1

4:33 p.m. — Michael Porter Jr. will be key to giving star center Nikola Jokic some help and the Nuggets success

AP Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Porter is averaging 14.6 points and eight rebounds through the playoffs, while also holding his own on the defensive end of the floor.

“He’s done amazing," Murray said. "Just playing a more complete game throughout the game.” — Pat Graham, AP Sports Writer

4:27 p.m. — The NBA Finals will end in six games. At least, that’s what history says.

Out of the first 76 editions of the NBA Finals — the 77th title series starts Thursday night in Denver when the Nuggets play host to the Miami Heat — the series has ended in six games 30 times. That’s by far the most common outcome. The title series has gone to Game 7 on 19 occasions, ended in five games on 18 occasions and wound up as a four-game sweep only nine times. — Tim Reynolds, AP Basketball Writer

4:25 p.m. — Referees investigation

Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals, while the league continues to investigate whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other referees from online complaints. Lewis had been chosen to work The Finals in each of the last four seasons. But after some now-deleted tweets were revealed last week, the league opened an investigation into whether Lewis violated NBA rules by speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner. It has not been determined if Lewis was using the account. — Tim Reynolds, AP Basketball Writer

4:21 p.m. — Drafting Michael Porter Jr. was once considered a risky pick by the Denver Nuggets

All those smooth-looking, long-range jumpers Michael Porter Jr. hits have definitely been a reward for Denver.

Easy to forget just how much of a risk he was early on for the Nuggets.

They rolled the dice at No. 14 in the 2018 draft on a 6-foot-10 forward with a balky back to go with a tremendous set of skills. He's gone through three back procedures since college and missed basically two of his five NBA seasons, but still showed enough flashes of talent to earn a max extension.

Without taking that gamble on Porter, the Nuggets might not be here, starting their first NBA Finals on Thursday night against Miami. He's become their X factor — the third part of a hard-to-contain trio that also includes Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. – Pat Graham, AP Sports Writer

4:18 p.m. — The Finals are here!

After a nearly half-century wait, the NBA Finals have finally arrived in Denver. We'll bring you live fun from the stadium from our very own Tony Gorman and Vic Vela. — Alejandro A. Alonso Galva, CPR Editor