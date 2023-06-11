Colorado weather: More rain and thunderstorms expected through the week

There's more rain and thunderstorms in the forecast this week for much of Colorado.

The brunt of the storm passing through the state will come Sunday and Monday. The area between Boulder and the New Mexico border will see the harshest conditions.

“Within that area, the strongest storms there were looking at producing very heavy rainfall, some golf ball-sized hail, and could see some strong winds as well,” National Weather Service meteorologist Bernie Meier said.

The NWS issued a flood watch for the I-25 corridor between Boulder and Colorado Springs that will be in effect until late Sunday. Some areas could receive up to three inches of rain in a short amount of time, which could lead to flooded streets and overflowed streams.