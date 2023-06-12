A chance this week to help Indigenous scholars — and explore new cuisine in Aurora

“The EATTS format really is having Native chefs come to the event… the purpose is for them to take the foods that are Indigenous to their tribal nation, or where they come from, and create dishes from those ingredients for people to taste,” Houk said. “I also ask them to share a little bit about their tribal history and what the dish means in that context.”

For Westcott, that should be easy. She’ll be able to talk about some culinary tribal traditions that are important in her cuisine: slow cooking, locally sourced ingredients, and wild foods. The chef already has her menu in mind.

“I will be cooking a Ute corn hush puppy .. and I’ll be serving that with a green chili puree and some crispy chimayo bison. And in that dish, I’m using some ingredients that are native to the tribes that I am from, so I’m really excited.”

Her take on the hush puppy – it includes a chili native to New Mexico — is part of her extensive repertoire. “I wouldn’t say I’m known for a specific dish, but I am known for using wild ingredients in my food. And I do specialize in woodfire cooking — anything from baking in a wood fire clay oven to just cooking basically with a grill over a fire.”

Other chefs include Andrea Murdoch, an Andean Native from Caracas Venezuela; Bradley Drey, from the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma; and Crystal Wahpepah, of the Kickapoo Nation of Oklahoma.

Houk said the fundraiser is not only about raising money but also creating a platform for Native people to share a part of themselves.

“A lot of the reason we do this event — absolutely, yes, we went to raise money — is to provide the platform for our students and for Native people to be able to share their culture with people who don’t know a lot about their culture,” Houk said. “So if we accomplish that and raise money, that would make for a perfect evening.”