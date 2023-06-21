Manitou Springs is now certifiably a friend to bees and butterflies as a new pollinator district

Manitou Springs hosts hundreds of thousands of tourists every year, but the city is also working to welcome a different kind of visitor — pollinators. Thanks to the efforts of a local nonprofit, the small mountain town will soon be the first municipality to be deemed a certified pollinator district by the Denver-area Butterfly Pavilion.

Melody Daugherty leads the Manitou Pollinators. What was originally a small, grassroots club has now grown to include a network of citizens focused on filling the city with native flora and fauna that can withstand long-term drought and meet the needs of regional pollinators.

On a recent morning near a long, rectangular garden, Daugherty pointed out the plants that don't quite belong.

"Like irises," she said, navigating her way through the patch of flowers. "So, eventually I'm going to be giving them a new home because they don't fit the bill and then I will replace them with a native plant."

Daugherty said irises aren't necessarily bad – bees, butterflies, moths, and hummingbirds still visit and benefit from the fragrant blooms, but irises don't support the local ecosystem in the same way as plants like echinacea, goldenrod, and rabbitbrush.

Changing a lack of native plants

As a professional gardener, Daugherty has been alarmed by what she sees as a lack of native plants in flower beds and for sale at garden centers for years.

"I think that we have been coasting along with our water consumption in a way and living by a different idea about what beauty looks like in a garden, just for the garden's sake and maybe not for pollinators," Daugherty explained.

The city's park and rec department gave the group this garden. It sits in a city park just a little ways away from Manitou Avenue. Daugherty said the Manitou Pollinators' initial work started in members' backyards, but after area beekeepers raised the alarm about bee colony collapse in 2018, they felt obligated to do something more.

"We intuitively knew that creating our little gardens was not going to solve the problem that our beekeepers were telling us," she said.

According to NPR, beekeepers in the United States lost nearly 40 percent of their honeybee colonies that year.

Daugherty said one of the most impactful things she learned from beekeepers is that pollinators need continuity and connected habitats.

"...and [as we continue] developing and developing, we keep taking out continuous plants for them to rest in and nest in and raise their baby, to mate and breed in," she said.

How Manitou Springs got pollinator certified

After reading an article about a new program at the Denver-area Butterfly Pavilion focused on pollinator-friendly communities, Daugherty says she reached out to see if Manitou Springs could be one.

The answer was yes.