Denver police arrest a third man in connection to LoDo shooting after Nuggets victory

Denver police officers have now arrested three men connected to the shooting of 10 people on Market Street in the hours after the Nuggets clinched the NBA Championship.

Two men had a fight downtown at 21st and Market streets at about 12:30 a.m. on June 13 — just a few hours after the game ended, police said. They exchanged gunfire amid thousands of revelers and basketball fans streaming down the street. Nine bystanders were injured by the gunfire.

One of the men who was initially fighting, Ricardo Vazquez, was shot and injured in the brawl, police said. He was arrested soon after the shooting for illegally possessing a firearm, but an arrest affidavit said his gunfire injured several people. Police also said the man he was fighting with, Kenneth Blakely, was the one who escalated the fight and his gunfire also injured several people.

Blakely, 24, was arrested Friday and is being held on attempted murder charges. A third man was also arrested previously for illegally having a gun.

All of the survivors with gunshot wounds are expected to survive.