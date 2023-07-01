Colorado’s electric vehicle tax credit is now worth $5,000

It’s official: Colorado has the country’s most generous electric vehicle tax credit available to all residents.

On July 1, the state’s incentive jumps from $2,000 to $5,000 for any electric vehicle with a starting price of less than $80,000. Data from the U.S. Department of Energy show that’s larger than any state-level discount on battery-powered cars.

Anyone interested in a lower-priced electric vehicle, like a Nissan Leaf or Chevy Bolt, may want to wait before heading to a dealership, however. To further encourage a shift away from fossil-fuel vehicles, the same law includes an additional $2,500 credit for electric cars under $35,000, but it doesn’t kick in until 2024.

Christian Willis, the managing director for Transportation and Fuels at the Colorado Energy Office, said that additional rebate is meant to help ensure electric cars aren’t luxury items reserved for high-income residents.

“It’s also going to lead to more purchases of smaller electric vehicles, which helps to extend the critical materials needed to manufacture EV batteries,” Willis said.