Colorado Springs voters might be asked to give up tax refunds to fund new police training academy

In a brief presentation to city council members Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Moboloade said that while a location for the facility and final dollar amounts are yet to be determined, the need is pressing.

"We do not know what the cost is…when you look at some other cities that have built training academies, they could cost upwards of $30 to 40 million," Mobolade said. "I want to be clear. I'm not saying that's what it's going to cost us. I'm saying it's expensive."

He said the $5 million from the possible ballot measure would be seed money to retrofit an existing space or to purchase new land. The search for a location is ongoing.

The new facility is a priority in Mobolade's "100-Day Blueprint," released before he took office in June. Throughout his campaign, Mobolade said he would pursue solutions to the city's ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining police officers.

The department is one of many in the state that has struggled with staffing.

CSPD currently has 730 sworn officers with 88 open positions, according to records provided by the department. Last year, 85 officers left the force. So far this year, 33 have left. Of those, close to one-third cited personal reasons for leaving. Nearly the same number retired. 37 recruits are expected to join CSPD once they finish training later this year. It's unclear how those statistics compare to other departments.