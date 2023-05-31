Mobolade to prioritize public engagement, funding for new police training academy as mayor of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade said he will focus on engaging the community and building public confidence while working to address issues of public safety, housing and infrastructure, and what he called economic vitality. The priorities came as part of Mobolade's 100-day blueprint, announced Wednesday, less than one week before he officially takes office.

Mobolade reiterated his campaign promise of regular engagement with residents and said he will hold a community briefing every other week. His office will also work to provide information in Spanish.

A large part of Mobolade's campaign centered on transparency and interaction with the public. In an interview with KRCC before the runoff election, he said that area was lacking under the leadership of outgoing mayor John Suthers.