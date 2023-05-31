Mobolade to prioritize public engagement, funding for new police training academy as mayor of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade said he will focus on engaging the community and building public confidence while working to address issues of public safety, housing and infrastructure, and what he called economic vitality. The priorities came as part of Mobolade's 100-day blueprint, announced Wednesday, less than one week before he officially takes office.
Mobolade reiterated his campaign promise of regular engagement with residents and said he will hold a community briefing every other week. His office will also work to provide information in Spanish.
A large part of Mobolade's campaign centered on transparency and interaction with the public. In an interview with KRCC before the runoff election, he said that area was lacking under the leadership of outgoing mayor John Suthers.
In the vein of public safety, Mobolade said he would pursue solutions to the city's ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining police officers, including establishing what he called a public safety summit to address the issue. It's unclear who would be involved in the summit and what form it might take.
He also wants to work with city council to refer a ballot measure to voters asking to use TABOR funds for a new police training academy.
During the election, Mobolade put forth the idea of 3D-printed homes as a way to overcome the city's lack of affordable housing. He said he will explore the feasibility of that initiative in the days to come. He will also establish a chief housing officer to facilitate public-private partnerships in housing, advocacy, and research and seek out potential new solutions to homelessness.
Other priorities include continued efforts to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs and meeting with area college and university presidents to explore career-training programs.
Mobolade's wife Abbey is also included in the plan, as she will launch a “Mental Health COS” campaign.
Mobolade listed the following goals for his first week in office:
- Executive onboarding and integration into city administration and executive authority.
- Establish communication protocols with the leadership team, community, and media partners.
- Host inaugural bi-weekly Friday community briefing.
- Meet one-on-one with cabinet members and review Mayoral Transition Report to gain an understanding of each department’s most pressing priorities.
- Put in place a Community Engagement Advisor for Community Affairs, Religious Affairs, and Special Projects.
No details were given on what the Community Engagement Advisor would do. Mobolade also said he wants to set the tone with a meeting of the mayor's cabinet and meet with other elected officials in the region.
Mobolade also announced Jamie Fabos as his chief of staff. Fabos is a former director of city communications, most recently working for Colorado Springs Utilities.
An independent and political newcomer, Mobolade will be sworn in as the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs on Tuesday, June 6. He plans on providing an update to the public on the progress of his blueprint at his State of the City address on Sept. 14 which will be his 100th day in office.
