Ken Felts came out at 90. Now, he’s a married man

When Ken Felts came out at age 90, his story made headlines around the world.

It went like this: Felts was writing his memoirs in the isolation of the pandemic and reflected on an early love affair with a man named Phillip. The relationship did not last, and Felts married a woman. They would later divorce, and Felts stayed in the closet as he helped raise his daughter.

But the memories that emerged during the lockdowns of 2020 were too powerful to bottle back up. So Felts, who lives in Arvada, announced to his friends and family, and eventually the globe, that he is gay.

A man named Johnny Hau, who was himself in the closet, caught one of the many articles about Felts’ late-in-life revelation and decided to email him.

“I really found encouragement from his story and just said ‘Thank you for putting out that message.’ Because he really spoke to me,” Hau said.

Courtesy Ken Felts 93-year-old Ken Felts, of Arvada, married Johnny Hau July 8, 2023.

Hau, who also lives in Colorado, did not expect a reply.

“Then I heard from him. And that’s when we decided to meet at a Japanese restaurant.”

They closed the place down, continued talking in the car, then returned to Felts’ place to talk some more.

“We talked at my house until almost dawn. Then he went home. But we made arrangements for him to come back, and he did,” Felts said.