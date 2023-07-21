Mother of Club Q shooter ruled mentally unfit to stand trial

The El Paso County Judicial Court found the mother of the Club Q shooter incompetent to stand based on a mental evaluation.

Laura Voepel’s attorney raised concerns about her mental state after a verbal outburst during her last court appearance in May and requested the evaluation in June. The attorney, Carrie Thompson, says Voepel’s mental state has deteriorated since moving to Florida and is undergoing therapy as well as court-mandated classes to ensure she’s competent for her trial..

Voepel is facing a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Court documents show she was arrested on North Union Boulevard for making “unreasonable noise” near a private residence just hours after the shooting.

She currently lives with her parents in Florida. Voepel is scheduled to appear in court on October 24th.

The Club Q shooter pleaded guilty to five counts of first degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder in the mass shooting that left five people dead and 17 others injured by gun fire. More than 40 more people sustained other injuries related to the attack. The suspect is serving five consecutive life sentences and more than 2,000 years in prison for the crime.