The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect was arrested and charged the morning of the shooting
The mother of the person accused of killing five people and injuring dozens in a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs was arrested at an apartment complex in the city a few hours after the shooting.
Laura Lea Voepel, 45, was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a petty charge of disorderly conduct by Colorado Springs Police between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Nov. 20, according to court documents.
Records show she was arrested on North Union Boulevard for making “unreasonable noise” near a private residence just hours after the shooting at Club Q.
Her child, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is accused of opening gunfire on patrons inside the Club Q nightclub — a popular LGBTQ bar — a few hours before her arrest late on Nov. 19. Bar patrons fought for control of Aldrich’s firearm and stopped the attack.
Police records say Voepel used physical force and violence against officers during her arrest. Further details are unavailable at this time.
Voepel’s arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 25 in El Paso County Combined Courts.
