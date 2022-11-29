The mother of the Club Q shooting suspect was arrested and charged the morning of the shooting

The mother of the person accused of killing five people and injuring dozens in a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs was arrested at an apartment complex in the city a few hours after the shooting.

Laura Lea Voepel, 45, was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a petty charge of disorderly conduct by Colorado Springs Police between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Nov. 20, according to court documents.

Records show she was arrested on North Union Boulevard for making “unreasonable noise” near a private residence just hours after the shooting at Club Q.