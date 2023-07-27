$100 million coming to Arkansas Valley project to continue pipeline work to bring clean water to southeastern Colorado

The Arkansas Valley Conduit project is getting another infusion of cash from the federal government.

On Thursday, the Interior Department announced $100 million to continue construction of the water delivery project that has been six decades in the making and finally broke ground in April.

Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper said this money will help expedite construction.

“Now we’ll have a real runway. Here’s how we’re going to get from here to there. I think it’s very exciting for everybody,” he said.

Sen. Michael Bennet described the funding as the “single largest investment” in the history of the project.

“I’ve fought to ensure the federal government keeps its word and finishes this vital infrastructure project for southeast Colorado,” Bennet said in a statement. “I’m grateful to have helped deliver this new funding to provide safe, clean water to nearly 40 communities and 50,000 Coloradans along the Arkansas River.”

In May, Hickenlooper and Bennet wrote to Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton to ask for more money to speed up the project.