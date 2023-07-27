After declining an EPA grant, a Latino-led community group ends air monitoring project near Suncor Energy

Olga Gonzalez, the executive director of Cultivando, said there were simply too many strings attached to the EPA grant. Rather than meet the conditions, her board decided to drop the project and focus on direct environmental advocacy.

"The results of the monitoring were not surprising to anyone," Gonzalez said. "The community wants us to focus on uplifting their voices to inform policymakers about our needs."

A leading community air monitoring project

Initial funding for the air monitors came from part of a $9 million settlement Suncor Energy paid state regulators in 2020 to resolve a long list of air quality violations.

Cultivando hired Boulder A.I.R., a local air quality contractor owned by atmospheric scientist Detlev Helmig, to conduct the monitoring. The company currently operates six other sites to track local air pollution on behalf of Front Range communities.

In north Denver and Commerce City, Helmig set up one stationary site near the refinery and another mobile monitor that could be relocated to track pollution in other locations.

Sam Brasch/CPR News Maria Zubiate, Olga Gonzalez and Cristina Ruiz with Cultivando. The community group in Commerce City set up an independent air monitor to watch for pollution from the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.

The nonprofit released results from the first year of monitoring in March 2023. It confirmed residents living near the refinery breathe more harmful air pollutants like benzene and particulate matter than other communities along the Front Range. In addition, the results suggested the Suncor facility could be a consistent source of airborne radioactivity.

Both Suncor Energy and state regulators noted their own monitors showed air quality levels were below federal health limits. Cultivando, meanwhile, argued the state and federal legal standards hadn't kept up with the latest air quality research and helped the group argue its results provided a clearer picture of the health threat endangering local residents.

Those findings won headlines from local news outlets across the state, but funding struggles had already drawn the project’s future into question.

How the project ended

Last November, the EPA awarded the group a $500,000 grant to help Cultivando continue the monitoring project, part of more than $53 million in funding for 132 community air monitoring projects across the country. A press release noted those grants amount to the largest investment in community air monitoring in the history of the federal agency.

But Gonzalez said the grant came with unfair stipulations.