Colorado’s growing Ethiopian and Indian communities hope to broaden clientele with upcoming food festivals in Denver, Colorado Springs

At the tables of the Ethiopian restaurants lining Colfax Avenue in Denver, diners pile misir wat, a lentil stew, onto sourdough flatbread, called injera, and slide the combination into their mouths.

A similar ritual is occurring every night in Indian restaurants throughout the state, where diners carefully arrange chicken tikka masala on naan flatbread, topping it with tamarind chutney.



This weekend, Ethiopian and Indian restaurant owners and caterers around Colorado hope to expand the audiences who have discovered their foods at two different festivals – one in Denver, the other in Colorado Springs. Restaurants and caterers will show off culinary specialties, from street food to fine dining.

The Ethiopian food festival, “Colorado’s Taste of Ethiopia” is back for its ninth time in Parkfield Lake Park. The simply titled “Indian Food Festival” the same afternoon is brand new, and will take place in Colorado Springs.

Nebiyu Asfaw is one of the organizers of the Ethiopian festival, back this year after a three-year hiatus. He’s part of a volunteer committee arranging representatives from Ethiopian restaurants, cafes, bakeries, food trucks and grocery stores to stake a claim in the Mile High, with a goal, he said, to “mainstream Ethiopian food and culture.”

Courtesy of Nebiyu Asfaw. Music and traditional Ethiopian clothing, depicted here in a photo before the pandemic, have both been big parts of previous festivals.

Festival attendees will be able to walk around the park, hear reggae and traditional Ethiopian music, and see demonstrations of both crafts and dance, he said.

“You get in, there’s free entertainment and everything else, but the food, they would purchase from the restaurant vendors,” Asfaw said. Plates of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food samplings will cost about $10, he added.

He’s looking forward to experiencing the food himself, particularly from an Aurora-based restaurant incubator that focuses on cuisine from the south of Ethiopia. “I’m actually pretty excited,” he said. “I’ve never actually had their food.”

That’s probably true for many Coloradans, who might not have had the chance to interact with the food of Ethiopia, or its people, who are a small fraction of Colorado’s 5.8 million people.