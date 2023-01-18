Share your experience: Did you apply to Colorado’s universal preschool program?

Colorado is launching a universal preschool program, or UPK, this fall. The program will offer up to 15 hours a week of free preschool to 4-year-olds, with some children eligible for 30 hours a week. Children who are 3-years-old will be eligible for 10 hours a week. Registration opened Jan. 17 and we want to hear from people who signed up or who are thinking of signing up.

If you signed up, how did it go? How many hours are you requesting? Are you optimistic you’ll be matched with a provider you want? If your child gets into preschool, what will it mean in your family’s life? What have your experiences been finding child care up until now? What more do you want to know about UPK?

