Micheladas, music, and madness. Explore the sights and sounds of a truck lover’s dream event
Plumes of white smoke from scorched tires marked the site of this year’s Colorado Truck Madness. It’s a pickup lover's dream. The sounds of engines rumbling, tires screeching, and live music recently filled the air at Pikes Peak International Raceway. KRCC’s Nicky Shapiro brings us inside the event with this audio postcard…
The interviewees included in this audio postcard were Ana Ornelas, Jovani De La Cruz, Famous Pedro, Omar Vilches, and Alex Dominguez.
You care!
Southern Colorado is changing a lot these days. We can help you keep up. Sign up for the KRCC Weekly Digest here and get the stories that matter to Southern Colorado, delivered straight to your inbox.