Micheladas, music, and madness. Explore the sights and sounds of a truck lover’s dream event

Plumes of white smoke from scorched tires marked the site of this year’s Colorado Truck Madness. It’s a pickup lover's dream. The sounds of engines rumbling, tires screeching, and live music recently filled the air at Pikes Peak International Raceway. KRCC’s Nicky Shapiro brings us inside the event with this audio postcard…

The interviewees included in this audio postcard were Ana Ornelas, Jovani De La Cruz, Famous Pedro, Omar Vilches, and Alex Dominguez.

Nicky Shapiro/KRCC Two competitors show off in the drift pit where they’re allowed to spin and slide their trucks.

Nicky Shapiro/KRCC A truck on display from California representing Team Billet at this year’s Colorado Truck Madness.

Nicky Shapiro/KRCC A look down one section of the event space inside the raceway.

Nicky Shapiro/KRCC Trucks on display in the main floor of the venue.

Nicky Shapiro/KRCC Scenes at the largest section of the venue space near where trucks were spinning and fishtailing in the drift pit.

Nicky Shapiro/KRCC Competitors line up before the start of a drag race.